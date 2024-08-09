Neo Performance Materials Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo") (TSX: NEO) released its second quarter 2024 financial results. The financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of these results can be viewed on Neo's website at www.neomaterials.com/investors/ and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Key Takeaways

1. Increased Adjusted EBITDA(1) Growth Outlook: Neo reports strong financial results of $24.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, despite the further decline in rare earth prices. Neo increased its outlook for fiscal 2024 to $45 million to $50 million of Adjusted EBITDA(1), a 20% to 35% increase over the prior year. 2. Adjusted EBITDA(1) Margin Expansion: For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased to 10.5% from 6.6%, an improvement of 390 basis points from prior year. This shows the strength of the downstream business and reflects the operational improvements that Neo has launched. 3. New Tier 1 Commercial Award for Sintered Magnet Facility in Europe: At its peak year, the electric vehicle traction motor magnets under this award will be equivalent to 35% of Phase 1 capacity. Facility construction is near completion — remaining on time and on budget. 4. Simplification of Business Continues: Neo has entered into an agreement to sell its majority ownership interest in the gallium trichloride facility in Quapaw, Oklahoma to its founder at a valuation of 9x trailing twelve month EBITDA. 5. Strategic Review: Neo's Special Committee announces the appointment of Barclays Capital Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. as financial advisors relating to the strategic review process announced in June 2024.

Q2 2024 Highlights

(unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts in this news release are expressed in United States dollars)

Neo's Q2 2024 revenue was $107.5 million , vs Q2 2023 revenue of $170.4 million .

, vs Q2 2023 revenue of . Operating income for Q2 2024 was $5.8 million , vs Q2 2023 of $13.7 million . On a year-to-date basis, 2024 operating income was $11.8 million , vs $9.7 million in 2023.

, vs Q2 2023 of . On a year-to-date basis, 2024 operating income was , vs in 2023. Adjusted Net Income (1) for Q2 2024 was $5.3 million , or $0.13 per share, vs Q2 2023 Adjusted Net Income (1) of $2.5 million or $0.05 per share.

for Q2 2024 was , or per share, vs Q2 2023 Adjusted Net Income of or per share. Adjusted EBITDA (1) for Q2 2024 was $13.4 million , vs Q2 2023 of $19.5 million . On a year-to-date basis, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $24.2 million , vs $20.3 million in 2023.

for Q2 2024 was , vs Q2 2023 of . On a year-to-date basis, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA was , vs in 2023. Neo had $100.5 million in cash and $49.5 million in gross debt on its balance sheet as of June 30, 2024 . Neo invested $26.7 million in capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , including sustaining capital expenditures of $1.9 million . Neo distributed $6.2 million in dividends to Neo's shareholders, and repurchased $2.3 million of common shares, in the first half of the year.

in cash and in gross debt on its balance sheet as of . Neo invested in capital expenditures for the six months ended , including sustaining capital expenditures of . Neo distributed in dividends to Neo's shareholders, and repurchased of common shares, in the first half of the year. A quarterly dividend of Cdn$0.10 per common share was declared on August 8, 2024 , for shareholders of record on September 17, 2024 , with a payment date of September 27, 2024 .

"As Neo crosses the halfway mark of the year, we are pleased to see the early results of our Company-wide transformation process," said Rahim Suleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neo. "We generated improved Adjusted EBITDA(1) both on a sequential quarterly basis and for the six month period as compared to last year, despite continued pressure on rare earth prices. Neo is increasing its outlook for fiscal year 2024 to $45 million to $50 million of Adjusted EBITDA(1), a 20% to 35% increase over the prior year. This is a testament to the strength of our downstream businesses. We benefited from another strong quarter of our Rare Metals business unit and we are encouraged by the results in Magnequench and automotive catalysts."

"Our continued focus on disciplined execution was demonstrated by the new Tier 1 commercial award for our sintered magnet facility in Europe – a major project that remains on time and on budget. Going forward, we expect to continue to simplify the business, drive operational improvements, and reduce earnings volatility across each of our businesses," continued Mr. Suleman.

HIGHLIGHTS OF SECOND QUARTER 2024 CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE

($000s, except volume and per share information)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023

Volume

















Magnequench

1,190

1,037

2,403

2,024

C&O

1,880

2,188

3,682

4,037

Rare Metals

88

82

175

180

Corporate / Eliminations

(20)

—

(40)

—

Total Volume

3,138

3,307

6,220

6,241





















Revenue

















Magnequench

$ 42,096

$ 49,329

$ 87,576

$ 104,494

C&O

34,478

71,276

74,991

122,565

Rare Metals

31,909

49,825

69,187

78,901

Corporate / Eliminations

(934)

—

(2,110)

—

Consolidated Revenue

$ 107,549

$ 170,430

$ 229,644

$ 305,960





















Operating Income (Loss)

















Magnequench

$ 2,257

$ 1,077

$ 5,641

$ 2,032

C&O

198

1,524

(1,906)

(4,602)

Rare Metals

8,573

16,686

17,373

22,518

Corporate / Eliminations

(5,204)

(5,612)

(9,336)

(10,270)

Consolidated Operating Income

$ 5,824

$ 13,675

$ 11,772

$ 9,678





















Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") (1) Magnequench

$ 6,168

$ 5,274

$ 12,280

$ 8,530

C&O

2,651

2,913

2,271

(1,649)

Rare Metals

8,786

16,950

18,024

23,114

Corporate / Eliminations

(4,213)

(5,589)

(8,423)

(9,660)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 13,392

$ 19,548

$ 24,152

$ 20,335





















Net Income (Loss)

$ 883

$ 329

$ 1,732

$ (10,371)





















Earnings (Loss) per share attributable to equity holders of Neo

Basic

$ 0.02

$ 0.01

$ 0.04

$ (0.22)

Diluted

$ 0.02

$ 0.01

$ 0.04

$ (0.22)





















Cash spent on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

$ 10,677

$ 6,140

$ 26,656

$ 9,652

Cash taxes paid

$ 5,790

$ 2,772

$ 13,303

$ 8,033

Dividends paid to shareholders

$ 3,127

$ 3,343

$ 6,211

$ 6,722

Repurchase of common shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid

$ —

$ 1,202

$ 2,250

$ 1,202

































June 30

December 31













2024

2023

Cash and cash equivalents







$ 100,483

$ 86,895

Restricted cash







$ 53

$ 3,357

Current & long-term debt







$ 49,454

$ 25,331



MAGNEQUENCH

Neo's Magnequench business unit won two new major awards to supply electric vehicle traction motor customers in 2024. In August 2024, Magnequench secured its first sintered magnet award for the new facility from a Tier 1 automotive supplier in Europe – at its peak year, the award will represent approximately 35% of the plant's production capacity. In Q1 2024, Magnequench also won an expanded program award for its heavy-rare-earth-free traction motor solution.

Overall, the business had a strong quarter, despite weak demand within the remaining portion of the magnetic powder business. The automotive magnetics market is gradually recovering back to prior run rate levels. Magnequench's heavy-rare-earth-free traction motors delivered substantial growth with year-to-date volume being higher compared to the same period in 2023, partially driven by changes in customers inventory ordering patterns.

Magnequench operating facilities in Asia continue to improve operational performance, reduce conversion costs and optimize production. As the majority of Magnequench contracts have pass-through rare earth pricing, declining rare earth prices put relatively less pressure on Magnequench's gross margin.

CHEMICALS & OXIDES ("C&O")

Margins in the emissions catalyst segment remain strong notwithstanding demand softness and customer de-stocking during the second quarter. The relocation and commissioning of the new environmental emissions catalyst manufacturing facility delivered solid progress, with customer qualifications well underway.

The environmental protective water treatment solutions business achieved its sixth consecutive quarter of volume growth and delivered strong gross margins.

Stronger margins in C&O were offset by the separation portion of the C&O business which faced challenges from falling rare earth prices, leading to unfavourable lead-lag effects as materials bought at higher costs three to five months earlier were processed.

RARE METALS

The Rare Metals business unit had a strong quarter, even though it was lower compared to last year's second quarter. This quarter's performance was driven by a healthy hafnium order book for 2024 with contracted volumes at strong pricing and sufficient inventory on hand.

Rare Metals is already seeing positive results from the milestone change it made in its manufacturing strategy of niobium and tantalum, shifting focus on downstream, value-add operations. The focus now is on improving historical yields and efficiency in the higher value finishing processes.

On August 6, 2024, Neo announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its majority interest in the gallium trichloride facility in Quapaw, Oklahoma, to its founder at a valuation of 9x EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis. The transaction also includes a long-term supply agreement where the Quapaw facility will continue to be supplied by Neo's recycling gallium production facility in Peterborough, Ontario (Canada).

Q2 2024 UPDATE ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

NAMCO Relocation, Upgrade and Modernization

Project nearing completion on time and anticipating $5.0 million below budget

Neo is nearing completion of the relocation, upgrade, and modernization of its environmental emissions catalyst manufacturing facility to a newly built site. The facility began customer re-qualification of products in the first half of 2024 and, pending customer approval, is expected to achieve full production by the end of 2024. The project remains on time and below budget, with a current total estimated project spend of $70.0 million. Neo incurred $12.8 million on the project during the first half of 2024 and $46.4 million since project commencement. The remaining capital investment is expected to be incurred in the second half of 2024 and early 2025. To fund the project, Neo secured a $75.0 million credit facility from EDC in August 2022, drawing an aggregate of $50.0 million as of June 2024.

New Electric Vehicle Magnet Platform Awarded for Sintered Magnet Plant in Europe

Tier 1 OEM award represents 35% of manufacturing facility's capacity in peak operating year; project construction is on time and on budget

In August 2024, Neo announced that it received its first award for the new European sintered magnet facility from a European Tier 1 automotive manufacturer of electric vehicle traction motors. The awarded program is estimated to utilize 35% of the magnet facility's Phase 1 capacity at peak production, expected to occur in fiscal 2029. Production volumes expected to commence in the second half of 2026 with the program life extending through to 2033. Neo is focused on becoming a leading supplier of sintered magnets for European and North American automotive manufacturers. These magnets expect to align with targets set out by public policy initiatives in these geographies. With a proven track record in the automotive industry and a global manufacturing supply chain, Neo's magnetic business is positioned to deliver on these strategic objectives. The project currently tracks on time for completion and tracks on budget for $75.0 million for Phase 1 (prior to the Just Transition Fund grant). Neo capitalized $9.9 million during the second quarter of 2024 and capitalized $24.9 million since project commencement. The majority of the remaining estimated capital investment is expected to be incurred through the remainder of 2024 and into 2025.

Impact of Rare Earth Prices on Separation Gross Margins

Neo's rare earth separation business continues to incur operating losses due to the commodity rare earth price declines in the first six months of 2024. To reduce the exposure to underlying rare earth market prices, improve ROCE and reduce earnings volatility, Neo's C&O business unit shut down its light rare earth separations facility in Zibo (China) in April 2024.

Neo has also made strategic efforts to further reduce its financial risk related to commodity rare earth price movements, which affect both Magnequench and C&O. These include continuing customer pass-through price provisions, aligning contract durations with inventory turns, and increasing overall inventory turns.

Neo has long strategically positioned itself as a value-add producer that drives margins from converting the input commodity and creating a higher value finished product. Neo is not exposed to fixed cost environments for the majority of its input costs. Rather, the largest of Neo's input costs, the commodity itself, tends to fluctuate in relationship with finished goods market prices.

Simplification of Business and Increased Operational Focus

Delivery of manufacturing transformations to improve ROCE and reduce earnings volatility

In August 2024, Neo announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its 80% equity interest in the Quapaw, Oklahoma facility that produces gallium trichloride. Exiting the asset at a valuation of 9x EBITDA on a trailing twelve-months basis, this action enables Neo to simplify its manufacturing footprint while focusing its efforts on core end-markets and products. The transaction proceeds are expected to be $1.4 million and the transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2024. The operating footprint change aligns with Neo's continuous improvement strategy to simplify its global operating footprint.

Sourcing and Rare Earth Supply Strategy

In May 2024, Neo announced a rare earth offtake memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Meteoric Resources NL in Brazil, making this the fourth offtake MOU with rare earth mining development companies. The MOU has an annual offtake supply for up to 900 metric tons of Nd-Pr oxide and 30 metric tons of Dy and Tb oxide, combined, to supplement supply for Neo's sintered magnet facility in Europe.

Magnequench is focused on flexibility within its raw material sourcing strategy to ensure resilience across its supply chain. Magnequench sources 5% to 15% of its magnetic rare earths oxides internally through its vertically integrated supply chain and the balance is sourced from third party critical minerals processors. Magnequench offers a vertically integrated supply chain and further sourcing optionality for its product offering.

Neo remains a trusted supplier and partner within the rare earths and magnetic industries, with one of the most geographically diversified supply sources for its critical materials.

CASH ALLOCATION HIGHLIGHTS

Neo's balance sheet remains strong. As at June 30, 2024, Neo had $100.5 million in cash and $0.1 million in restricted cash, offset by $49.5 million drawn from its EDC credit facility, resulting in net cash of $51.1 million.

Neo invested $26.7 million in capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Of this amount, $12.8 million was related to the NAMCO relocation, upgrade and modernization, $1.7 million related to borrowing costs incurred on the EDC credit facility, $10.3 million related to ongoing investment for the construction of the sintered magnet manufacturing facility in Europe, and $1.9 million was related to sustaining capital expenditures.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Neo repurchased and cancelled 398,871 shares for $2.3 million, and paid $6.2 million in dividends to its shareholders.

STRATEGIC REVIEW

On June 14, 2024, Neo announced the formation of a Special Committee of independent directors to lead a comprehensive strategic review process to consider strategic alternatives and opportunities to maximize shareholder value.

The Strategic Committee has retained Barclays Capital Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. as independent financial advisors in connection with the review process. In addition, the Compensation and Human Resources Committee has retained Hugessen Consulting Inc., as an independent compensation consultant to advise Neo on executive compensation.

There is no timetable for completion of the strategic review process, and Neo does not intend to comment further until it determines that such disclosure is necessary or appropriate. There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any transaction or other alternative, nor any assurance as to its outcome or timing.

2024 OUTLOOK

With strong Adjusted EBITDA (1) results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , Neo increases its outlook for fiscal 2024 to $45 million to $50 million of Adjusted EBITDA (1) , a 20% to 35% increase over the prior year.

results for the six months ended , Neo increases its outlook for fiscal 2024 to to of Adjusted EBITDA , a 20% to 35% increase over the prior year. Neo continues to take transformational actions within its portfolio, positioning it to be more focused and resilient. For fiscal year 2025, Neo expects continued improvement in financial performance, and establishes an outlook for another year of double-digit percentage Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth for fiscal year 2025 as compared to fiscal year 2024.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This news release refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios such as "Adjusted Net Income", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". These measures and ratios are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures and ratios are provided as additional information to complement IFRS financial measures by providing further understanding of Neo's results of operations from management's perspective. Neo's definitions of non-IFRS measures used in this news release may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting. Non-IFRS measures and ratios have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of Neo's financial information reported under IFRS. Neo uses non-IFRS financial measures and ratios to provide investors with supplemental measures of its base-line operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on operating performance or operating conditions and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Neo believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures and ratios in the evaluation of issuers. Neo's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. For definitions of how Neo defines such financial measures and ratios, please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of Neo's management's discussion and analysis filing for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, available on Neo's web site at www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

___________________________________________ (1)Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "EBITDA". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release and in the MD&A, available on Neo's website at www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

TABLE 5: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

($000s)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 100,483

$ 86,895 Restricted cash

53

3,357 Accounts receivable

58,822

67,643 Inventories

163,946

197,453 Income taxes receivable

371

744 Other current assets

26,182

22,542 Total current assets

349,857

378,634 Property, plant and equipment

147,927

118,918 Intangible assets

35,744

38,511 Goodwill

64,223

65,160 Investments

15,985

17,955 Deferred tax assets

6,911

6,760 Other non-current assets

905

1,066 Total non-current assets

271,695

248,370 Total assets

$ 621,552

$ 627,004









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current







Accounts payable and other accrued charges

53,608

71,984 Income taxes payable

4,271

9,207 Provisions

714

823 Lease obligations

1,783

1,664 Derivative liability

39,242

36,294 Current portion of long-term debt

4,634

2,230 Other current liabilities

1,605

692 Total current liabilities

105,857

122,894 Long term debt

44,820

23,101 Employee benefits

112

108 Derivative liability

1,324

1,082 Provisions

26,354

26,197 Deferred tax liabilities

12,470

14,294 Lease obligations

4,131

2,425 Other non-current liabilities

1,136

1,592 Total non-current liabilities

90,347

68,799 Total liabilities

196,204

191,693 Non-controlling interest

3,322

3,164 Equity attributable to equity holders of Neo Performance Materials Inc

422,026

432,147 Total equity

425,348

435,311 Total liabilities and equity

$ 621,552

$ 627,004

See accompanying notes to this table in Neo's Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, available on Neo's website at www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

TABLE 6: CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Comparison of the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 to the three and six months ended June 30, 2023:

($000s)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue

$ 107,549

$ 170,430

$ 229,644

$ 305,960 Cost of sales















Cost excluding depreciation and amortization

78,250

132,589

172,998

249,210 Depreciation and amortization

2,004

2,368

3,934

4,536 Gross profit

27,295

35,473

52,712

52,214 Expenses















Selling, general and administrative

14,605

16,111

29,247

30,982 Share-based compensation

1,476

(82)

1,380

768 Depreciation and amortization

1,876

1,814

3,604

3,580 Research and development

3,307

3,955

6,502

7,206 Impairment of assets

207

—

207

—



21,471

21,798

40,940

42,536 Operating income

5,824

13,675

11,772

9,678 Other (expense) income

(86)

(171)

3,593

(649) Finance costs, net

(1,572)

(4,085)

(2,912)

(8,097) Foreign exchange loss

(544)

(662)

(1,266)

(1,242) Income (loss) from operations before

income taxes and equity income (loss) of associates

3,622

8,757

11,187

(310) Income tax expense

(3,042)

(5,988)

(7,383)

(7,598) Income (loss) from operations before

equity income (loss) of associates

580

2,769

3,804

(7,908) Equity income (loss) of associates (net of income tax)

303

(2,440)

(2,072)

(2,463) Net income (loss)

$ 883

$ 329

$ 1,732

$ (10,371) Attributable to:















Equity holders of Neo Performance

Materials Inc

$ 859

$ 310

$ 1,732

$ (10,144) Non-controlling interest

24

19

—

(227)



$ 883

$ 329

$ 1,732

$ (10,371) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders

of Neo Performance Materials Inc.:











Basic

$ 0.02

$ 0.01

$ 0.04

$ (0.22) Diluted

$ 0.02

$ 0.01

$ 0.04

$ (0.22)

See Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, available on Neo's website at www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

TABLE 7: RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW

($000s)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (loss)

$ 883

$ 329

$ 1,732

$ (10,371) Add back (deduct):















Finance cost, net

1,572

4,085

2,912

8,097 Income tax expense

3,042

5,988

7,383

7,598 Depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales

2,004

2,368

3,934

4,536 Depreciation and amortization included in operating expenses

1,876

1,814

3,604

3,580 EBITDA

9,377

14,584

19,565

13,440 Adjustments to EBITDA:















Other expense (income) (1)

86

171

(3,593)

649 Foreign exchange loss (2)

544

662

1,266

1,242 Equity (income) loss of associates

(303)

2,440

2,072

2,463 Share-based compensation (3)

1,476

(82)

1,380

768 Fair value adjustments to inventory acquired

—

572

—

572 Project startup & transition costs (4)

2,005

—

3,255

— Transaction costs on business combination

—

1,201

—

1,201 Impairment of assets (5)

207

—

207

— Adjusted EBITDA (6)

$ 13,392

$ 19,548

$ 24,152

$ 20,335 Adjusted EBITDA Margins (6)

12.5 %

11.5 %

10.5 %

6.6 % Less:















Capital expenditures (7)

$ 18,571

$ 6,820

$ 36,048

$ 11,836 Free Cash Flow (6)

$ (5,179)

$ 12,728

$ (11,896)

$ 8,499 Free Cash Flow Conversion (6)

(38.7 %)

65.1 %

(49.3 %)

41.8 %

Notes: (1) Represents other expense (income) resulting from non-operational related activities, including provisions for damages for outstanding legal claims related to historic volumes. In addition, other income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 includes the reversal of a special reserve to cover for potential liabilities related to employee safety incidents or workplace accidents at the ZAMR facility. This reserve was set up since inception of the light rare earth separation business and has been released as Neo has shut down this business. These items are not indicative of Neo's ongoing activities.



(2) Represents unrealized and realized foreign exchange losses that include non-cash adjustments in translating foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities.



(3) Represents share-based compensation expense in respect of the long-term incentive plans (the "LTIP") which was adopted on May 9, 2018 as well as the Omnibus long-term incentive plan (the "Omnibus LTIP"), which was originally approved by shareholders on June 29, 2021 and amended and approved by shareholders on June 19, 2024. No further grants were made under the LTIP once the Omnibus LTIP was adopted. There are no RSUs and PSUs outstanding under the LTIP and no further grants will be made under the LTIP.



(4) Represents start-up costs (primarily pre-operational staffing costs) at Neo's new European sintered magnet facility, as well as transition cost during qualification and start-up of the NAMCO facility and winding down of the ZAMR facility. Neo has removed these charges to provide comparability with historic periods.



(5) Represents an impairment charge of $0.6 million resulting from the shut down of Neo's light rare earth separation business in ZAMR, and a reversal of an asset impairment of $0.4 million previously recorded in Neo's Rare Metals hafnium business.



(6) Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Free Cash Flow" and "Free Cash Flow Conversion". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release and in the MD&A, available on Neo's website www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedar plus . ca .



(7) Includes cash and non-cash capital expenditures of $16.3 million and $32.9 million, respectively, and right-of-use assets of $2.2 million and $3.1 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the amount was comprised of cash and non-cash capital expenditures of $6.1 million and $9.6 million, respectively, and right-of-use assets of $0.7 million and $2.2 million, respectively.

TABLE 8: RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

($000s)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (loss)

$ 883

$ 329

$ 1,732

$ (10,371) Adjustments to net income (loss):















Foreign exchange loss (1)

544

662

1,266

1,242 Impairment of assets (2)

207

—

207

— Share-based compensation (3)

1,476

(82)

1,380

768 Project start-up & transition cost (4)

2,005

—

3,255

— Other items included in other expense (income) (5)

158

212

(2,890)

619 Fair value adjustments to inventory acquired

—

572

—

572 Transaction costs on business combination

—

1,201

—

1,201 Tax impact of the above items

(22)

(429)

694

(547) Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 5,251

$ 2,465

$ 5,644

$ (6,516)

















Attributable to:















Equity holders of Neo

$ 5,227

$ 2,446

$ 5,644

$ (6,289) Non-controlling interest

$ 24

$ 19

$ —

$ (227)

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic

41,751,560

45,196,921

41,791,628

45,196,921 Diluted

42,343,082

45,621,275

42,429,648

45,196,921 Adjusted income (loss) per share (6) attributable to equity holders of Neo: Basic

$ 0.13

$ 0.05

$ 0.14

$ (0.14) Diluted

$ 0.12

$ 0.05

$ 0.13

$ (0.14)

Notes: (1) Represents unrealized and realized foreign exchange losses that include non-cash adjustments in translating foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities.



(2) Represents an impairment charge of $0.6 million resulting from the shut down of Neo's light rare earth separation business in ZAMR, and a reversal of an asset impairment of $0.4 million previously recorded in Neo's Rare Metals hafnium business.



(3) Represents share-based compensation expense in respect of the LTIP which was adopted on May 9, 2018 as well as the Omnibus LTIP, which was originally approved by shareholders on June 29, 2021 and amended and approved by shareholders on June 19, 2024. No further grants were made under the LTIP once the Omnibus LTIP was adopted. There are no RSUs and PSUs outstanding under the LTIP and no further grants will be made under the LTIP.



(4) Represents start-up costs (primarily pre-operational staffing costs) at Neo's new European sintered magnet facility, as well as transition cost during qualification and start-up of the NAMCO facility and winding down of the ZAMR facility. Neo has removed these charges to provide comparability with historic periods.



(5) Represents other expense (income) resulting from non-operational related activities, including provisions for damages for outstanding legal claims related to historic volumes. In addition, other income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 includes the reversal of a special reserve to cover for potential liabilities related to employee safety incidents or workplace accidents at the ZAMR facility. This reserve was set up since inception of the light rare earth separation business and has been released as Neo has shut down this business. These items are not indicative of Neo's ongoing activities.



(6) Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Free Cash Flow" and "Free Cash Flow Conversion". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release and in the MD&A, available on Neo's website www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedar plus . ca .

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products help to deliver the technologies of tomorrow to consumers today. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes 10 manufacturing facilities located in China, the United States, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Thailand and the United Kingdom, as well as one dedicated research and development centre in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking information may relate to future events or the future performance of Neo. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, with respect to Neo's objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions, are forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this discussion include, but are not limited to, the following: expectations regarding certain of Neo's future results and information, including, among other things, revenue, expenses, sales growth, capital expenditures, and operations; statements with respect to current and future market trends that may directly or indirectly impact sales and revenue of Neo, including but not limited to the price of rare earth elements; expected use of cash balances; continuation of prudent management of working capital; source of funds for ongoing business requirements and capital investments; expectations regarding sufficiency of the allowance for uncollectible accounts and inventory provisions; analysis regarding sensitivity of the business to changes in exchange rates; impact of recently adopted accounting pronouncements; risk factors relating to intellectual property protection and intellectual property litigation; risk factors relating to national or international economies, geopolitical risk and other risks present in the jurisdictions in which Neo, its customers, its suppliers, and/or its logistics partners operate, and; expectations concerning any remediation efforts to Neo's design of its internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Neo believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this discussion and analysis should not be unduly relied upon. For more information on Neo, investors should review Neo's continuous disclosure filings that are available under Neo's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

