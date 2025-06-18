President von der Leyen presents Neo's Made-in-Europe Permanent Magnet to G7 Leaders' Summit

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo" or the "Company") (TSX: NEO) (OTCQX: NOPMF) is proud to announce that its Made-in-Europe permanent magnet, produced in Estonia, was showcased by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the 2025 G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. Neo is delivering on its commitment to its automotive customers by providing a localized supply chain for these critical materials. Our magnets, manufactured in Estonia, are the first Made-in-Europe magnets to meet the specifications of Tier 1 traction motor manufacturers and major automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

President von der Leyen in a statement from the G7 2025:

"I brought with me a permanent magnet. Not just any magnet—this is a rare earth permanent magnet. It was manufactured in Estonia, by a Canadian company using raw materials sourced from Australia, and supported by the EU's Just Transition Fund… And where does it end up? In German and French electric vehicles and wind turbines. This small object tells a much bigger story—a story we are writing together."

Neo's President & CEO, Rahim Suleman, said:

"We thank President von der Leyen for highlighting our Made-in-Europe magnet at the G7 Summit. Our new magnet facility marks a significant milestone for both Neo Performance Materials and the European automotive supply chain. Delivering this facility on time and on budget demonstrates that focus, innovation, and industry collaboration are essential to overcoming today's supply chain challenges."

Neo's new Estonia facility marks substantial progress in the global expansion of its magnetics operations. Phase 1 successfully implemented a multi-step production process—from raw materials to the final assembly of traction motor magnets. Phases 2, 3 and 4 are expected to drive further growth, with expanded operations in Estonia and new facilities planned in additional regions. These developments reflect Neo's technical expertise and operational capacity, supported by its experienced global team.

Backed by over 30 years of expertise in rare earth magnetics and advanced R&D capabilities, Neo's new facility in Estonia represents a significant step in one of the key permanent magnet projects in Europe and globally. This initiative aims to scale magnet production across Europe and beyond, contributing to Neo's efforts to serve our customers with diversified supply chains for rare earth magnetics and other critical materials.

