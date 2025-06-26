Neo Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo" or the "Company") (TSX: NEO) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the results of the matters put before shareholders for consideration and approving at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders, as described in the management information circular dated May 21, 2025 are set out below. A total of 25.6 million common shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 61.2% of the outstanding common shares.

Shareholders voted as follows:



Brief Description of Matter Voted Upon Outcome of Vote Common Shares Voted For Withheld 1. Election of Directors In respect of the election of the following directors of the Company to serve until next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company:







Edgar Lee Elected 92.83 % 7.17 %

Eric Noyrez Elected 94.70 % 5.30 %

Rahim Suleman Elected 94.87 % 5.13 %

G. Gail Edwards Elected 83.67 % 16.33 %

Hua Du Elected 94.45 % 5.55 %

Jonathan Evans Elected 94.89 % 5.11 %

Paul Mascarena Elected 94.61 % 5.39 % 2. Re-Appointment of Auditors In respect of the re-appointment KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company until the close of next annual meeting and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration Approved 99.78 % 0.22 %

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking information may relate to future events or future performance of Neo. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, with respect to Neo's objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions are forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Neo believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this discussion and analysis should not be unduly relied upon. For more information on Neo, investors should review Neo's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Information contained in forward-looking statements in this press release is provided as of the date hereof and Neo disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information or future events or results, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials – magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys – are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes manufacturing facilities located in China, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Thailand and the United Kingdom, as well as one dedicated research and development centre in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

