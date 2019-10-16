Neo Magnequench Facility Named as "Top 100" Manufacturer in Tianjin, China

Tianjin is a major manufacturing and industrial hub in China, with a population of more than 15 million. With 450 employees, Neo Magnequench's Tianjin plant produces some of the world's most advanced neodymium-iron-boron ("NdFeB") magnetic materials, both in powder form and as compression molded magnets. The facility has produced NdFeB magnetic materials since 1998 and serves customers around the world.

According to the Tianjin Enterprise Association, Neo's Tianjin facility was chosen as a Top 100 manufacturer because of the plant's sustained net profitability, cutting-edge research and development programs, and continuous improvements made to operational efficiency and employee development.

"We are honored to receive this important recognition from the Tianjin Enterprise Association for Neo Magnequench's Tianjin facility," said Kevin Morris, Chief Operations Officer of Neo. "This recognition speaks to the outstanding commitment of our employees in Tianjin to excellence in all that they do, and to their commitment to meeting the needs of our customers around the world."

Greg Kroll, Executive Vice President of Neo Magnequench, added: "I am very proud of what the Tianjin team has accomplished, and this recognition is well deserved. They have all worked very since manufacturing was established more than 20 years ago to continually improve our production operations, product quality, technical development, customer service, and worker safety and employee development programs. They also have done an outstanding job of staying in the forefront of environmental and safety standards and compliance, a measure of excellence that is important to our customers, our workforce, and to our investors and stakeholders around the world."

The advanced industrial materials manufactured by Neo Magnequench in Tianjin are critical to supporting the rapid growth of high-efficiency micro-motors and sensors used in automobiles, home appliances, industrial automation, and other applications. NdFeB magnetic materials deliver more power and greater efficiency to these applications, which in turn can reduce operational costs, energy and fuel consumption, and harmful air emissions.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials is a global leader in the innovation and manufacturing of rare earth- and rare metal-based functional materials, which are essential inputs to high technology, high growth, future-facing industries. The business of the Company is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; and Beijing, China. The Company operates globally with sales and production across 10 countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

