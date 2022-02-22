Neo Magnequench Facility in Korat, Thailand Earns a Gold Medal from EcoVadis for its 2021 Sustainability Performance

Additionally, Neo Magnequench's Plant in Tianjin, China Earns a Silver EcoVadis Medal in its First Year of Certification

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") (TSX: NEO) is pleased to announce that its Neo Magnequench rare earth magnetic materials manufacturing facility in Korat, Thailand has been awarded a Gold Medal by EcoVadis for its 2021 sustainability performance. This places the Korat facility in the top five percent of all facilities around the world reporting to EcoVadis.

A new photovoltaic system that now generates renewable power at Neo Magnequench's Korat facility. The facility’s solar power generation helps to avoid the emissions of 78 tonnes of CO2 per year and is the equivalent of planting more than 2,300 trees annually in terms of carbon capture. (CNW Group/Neo Performance Materials, Inc.)

A second Neo Magnequench's facility, located in Tianjin, China, achieved a Silver Medal from EcoVadis for its sustainability performance in 2021. This marks the plant's first year of EcoVadis certification and places it in the top 25% of all EcoVadis respondents. The Tianjin plant also holds an ISO-50001 Energy Management certification, which it earned as a result of its innovative and effective approaches to energy efficiency.

The Korat facility achieved a Silver Medal from EcoVadis in 2020, its first year of EcoVadis certification. Both the Korat and Tianjin facilities produce neodymium-iron-boron ("NdFeB" or "neo") magnetic powders used in high-efficiency electric motors for the automotive, home appliance, industrial automation, water circulation pump, and other industries. The Tianjin facility produces both neo magnetic powders and neo magnets. These highly engineered rare earth materials increase the energy efficiency of applications in which they are used, reducing electricity demand and avoiding greenhouse gas and other harmful air emissions.

For example, the European Commission has estimated that EU eco-design energy efficiency rules for circulator-pump systems – which led to widespread industry adoption of neo magnet pump designs – were expected to achieve annual energy savings beginning in 2020 of 23 trillion watt-hours (TWh) in the European Union, reducing CO2 emissions by 11 million tonnes.i

"I am pleased and proud of our Magnequench Korat team for achieving a Gold Medal from EcoVadis for its 2021 sustainability performance, which shows continuous improvement from the Silver Medal it earned in 2020 it is first year of certification," said Greg Kroll, Neo's Executive Vice President and head of the Magnequench division. "I was also pleased to see the Magnequench Tianjin team earn a silver EcoVadis Medal for 2021 in its first year of participation in EcoVadis. These important ratings milestones underscore the dedication of the global Neo Magnequench team to operating in a safe, ethical, socially conscious, and sustainable manner as we meet the growing needs of our customers worldwide for neo magnetic materials."

One of the world's largest providers of business sustainability ratings, EcoVadis evaluates a company's sustainability management and progress. Its methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000, covering 200+ spend categories and 160+ countries. Sustainability ratings illustrate performance across 21 indicators in four main categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

In addition to EcoVadis, Neo is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, and has committed to implementing the Global Compact's 10 Principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. The Company also is a member of the Responsible Mineral Initiative, which provides companies with tools and resources to make sourcing decisions that improve regulatory compliance and support responsible sourcing of minerals from conflict-affected and high-risk areas.

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products help to deliver the technologies of tomorrow to consumers today. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo operates globally with sales, research and development, and production across 10 countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

