Neo Appoints Greg Share To Its Board Of Directors

TORONTO, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: NEO) announced today that it has appointed Mr. Greg Share as an independent director effective immediately.

Greg Share is a seasoned manager and investment professional with extensive experience working with companies in a broad range of industries and at different stages of their development. He currently serves as a director of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) and has served on several public and private company boards. He is Managing Partner of Ambina Partners LLC, an investment firm focused on investing in financial services and software companies. Mr. Share also has over twenty years of private equity experience in the U.S. and Europe, which included leadership positions at Moelis Capital Partners LLC, Fortress Investment Group LLC and Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC. He began his career in investment banking and private equity at Lazard Freres & Co., LLC. Mr. Share holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and is also a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and a CFA Charterholder.

The appointment of Mr. Share fills the vacancy arising from the resignation of Mr. Nicholas Basso, a Managing Partner in the Strategic Credit group of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., who joined the Company as a director in December 2017 at the time of its initial public offering.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials is a global leader in the innovation and manufacturing of rare earth- and rare metal-based functional materials, which are essential inputs to high technology, high growth, future-facing industries. The business of the Company is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; and Beijing, China. The Company operates globally with sales and production across 10 countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com .

Ali Mahdavi, Investor Relations, (416) 962-3300, Email: [email protected]; Jim Sims, Media Relations, (303) 503-6203, Email: [email protected]

