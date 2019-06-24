Neo Appoints G. Gail Edwards to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. (the "Company") [TSX: NEO] announced today that it has appointed Ms. G. Gail Edwards as an independent director effective immediately.

Gail Edwards is a C-suite financial and real estate executive who is currently a director of Amica Senior Lifestyles and Chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Edwards is also a member of the Real Estate Advisory Committee (REAC) for OP Trust, which manages one of Canada's largest pension funds, and a member of the REAC of the US$200 billion New York State Common Retirement Fund. Previously, she was a director of Impark, one of the largest parking companies in North America, until the sale of the company in 2019. Between 2014 and 2016, Ms. Edwards was Chief Financial Officer of the Ottawa-based Minto Group. Prior to which, she was President of Vancouver-based JH Investments, a diversified investment and holding company and Chief Operating Officer of a New York / Florida based full-service real estate development and management company, Ciminelli Development Company and held executive management positions with a NYSE listed entertainment company, a U.S. global food service and hospitality company and a Canadian banking institution. Ms. Edwards was recognized in 2016 and 2012 by WXN as one of Canada's most powerful women. Ms. Edwards received her ICD.D designation from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management and Institute of Corporate Directors. She is a Canadian Chartered Accountant holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Western Ontario.

The appointment of Ms. Edwards fills the vacancy arising from the resignation of Mr. Aman Kumar, an investment professional in the Strategic Credit group of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., who joined the Company as a director in December 2017 at the time of its initial public offering. The Company would like to thank Mr. Kumar for his contributions as a director during his tenure and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials is a global leader in the innovation and manufacturing of rare earth- and rare metal-based functional materials, which are essential inputs to high technology, high growth, future-facing industries. The business of the Company is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; and Beijing, China. The Company operates globally with sales and production across 10 countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com .

