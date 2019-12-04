Neo Announces Resignation of Board Member

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. (the "Company") [TSX: NEO] announced today the resignation of Emily M. Stephens from the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), a position she held since September 2016.

"On behalf of our Board, I would like to thank Ms. Stephens for her time and contributions as a director over the past three years and wish her well in future endeavours," stated Constantine Karayannopoulos, Chairman of Neo Performance Materials.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials is a global leader in the innovation and manufacturing of rare earth- and rare metal-based functional materials, which are essential inputs to high technology, high growth, future-facing industries. The business of the Company is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; and Beijing, China. The Company operates globally with sales and production across 10 countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com .

SOURCE Neo Performance Materials, Inc.

For further information: Information Contact: Ali Mahdavi, Investor Relations, (416) 962-3300, Email: a.mahdavi@neomaterials.com; Jim Sims, Media Relations, (303) 503-6203, Email: j.sims@neomaterials.com; Website: www.neomaterials.com, e-mail: info@neomaterials.com

Related Links

www.neomaterials.com

