NEO ANNOUNCES DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: NEO) announced today that a quarterly dividend of Cdn$0.10 per common share was declared on March 3, 2023 for shareholders of record at March 20, 2023, with a payment date of March 29, 2023.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products help to deliver the technologies of tomorrow to consumers today. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo operates globally with sales, research and development, and production facilities and offices across 10 countries: Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

