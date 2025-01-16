NEMESIA S.à.r.l. ACQUIRES COMMON SHARES OF LUNDIN MINING CORP. PURSUANT TO A PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Nemesia S.à r.l. "(Nemesia"), a company controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, of 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that it had been allocated/acquired common shares of Lundin Mining Corp. ("LMC") – TSX "LUN" – NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: "LUMI") on January 15, 2025 pursuant to a plan of arrangement whereby LMC and BHP Canada Inc. acquired all shares of Filo Corp. as set out in the Management Circular of Filo Corp dated August 26, 2024. Under the terms of the arrangement Nemesia was allocated/acquired 49,967,859 common shares of LMC on a pro-rata basis at a deemed value of Can$12.22 per share representing a deemed consideration of Can$610,607,237.00.

The ramifications for Nemesia of the allocation/acquisition under the plan of arrangement resulted in an increase of 4.09% in Nemesia's holdings in LMC. Prior to the arrangement, Nemesia held 119,412,770 common shares or 15.43% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of LMC. The addition of the allocation/acquisition under the plan of the 49,967,859 shares now resulted in total holdings for Nemesia of 169,380,629 common shares or approximately 19.52% of the issued and outstanding common shares of LMC post-closing of the arrangement.

Despite their zero holdings in common shares of LMC, Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à r.l. , Lorito Doraline S.à r.l., Lorito Floreal S.à r.l., Lorito Arole S.à r.l., and Lorito Orizons S.à r.l continue to be considered as joint actors with Nemesia. These are all private Luxembourg companies controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin and residing at 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg.

Nemesia acquired the Common shares of LMC investment purposes. Nemesia and its joint actors may from time to time make future investments in or dispose of securities of LMC depending upon the business and prospects of LMC and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Barry Baker, 1- 604 - 603 15 75

