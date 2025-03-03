NEMESIA SARL ACQUIRES SHARES OF FIREWEED METALS CORP.

LUXEMBOURG, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Nemesia S.à.r.l, "(Nemesia"), a company controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin of 42, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that on February 27, 2025 it had acquired an aggregate of 11,673,200 common shares of Fireweed Metals Corp ("Fireweed Metals" – TSX "FWZ") at a price of Cdn$1.50 per common share for a total of Cdn$17,509,800.-- representing approximately 6.42% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Fireweed Metals.

As a result of this acquisition, Nemesia now holds 45,368,200 common shares or approximately 24.94% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Fireweed Metals. The common shares were acquired in reliance on the private agreement exemption provided for under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Despite their zero holdings in common shares of FWZ, Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à r.l. , Lorito Doraline S.à r.l., Lorito Floreal S.à r.l., Lorito Arole S.à r.l., and Lorito Orizons S.à r.l continue to be considered as joint actors with Nemesia. These are all private Luxembourg companies controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin and residing at 42, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg.

Nemesia acquired the common shares of Fireweed Metals for investment purposes. Nemesia and its joint actors may from time to time make future investments in or dispose of common shares of Fireweed Metals depending upon the business and prospects of Fireweed Metals and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Barry Baker, 1 604 603 1575.

SOURCE Nemesia S.a.r.l.

For further information please contact: Aksel Azrac, Telephone Number: + 41 22 595 1875