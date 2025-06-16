NEMESIA SARL ACQUIRES SHARES OF LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION

LUXEMBOURG, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Nemesia S.à.r.l, "(Nemesia"), a company controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, of 42, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that on June 13, 2025, it had acquired an aggregate of 900,000 common shares of Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" – TSX "LUN" - NASDQ Stockholm "LUMI") at an average price of Cdn$14.1016 per common share for a total of Cdn$12,691,440.00 representing approximately 0.11% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Lundin Mining. These common shares were acquired through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange. View PDF version

As a result of this acquisition, Nemesia now holds 172,280,617 common shares or approximately 20.14% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Lundin Mining.

Despite their zero holdings in common shares of LUN, Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à r.l. , Lorito Doraline S.à r.l., Lorito Floreal S.à r.l., Lorito Arole S.à r.l., and Lorito Orizons S.à r.l continue to be considered as joint actors with Nemesia. These are all private Luxembourg companies controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin and residing at 42, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg.

Nemesia acquired the common shares of Lundin Mining for investment purposes. Nemesia and its joint actors may from time to time make future investments in or dispose of common shares of Lundin Mining depending upon the business and prospects of Lundin Mining and future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Barry Baker - +1 604 603-1575.

SOURCE Nemesia S.a.r.l.

For further information please contact: Aksel Azrac, Telephone Number: + 41 22 595 1875