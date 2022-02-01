NEI lowers fees for certain series of flagship NEI Environmental Leaders Fund

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - NEI Investments ("NEI") today announced fee reductions for certain series of NEI Environmental Leaders Fund, its flagship responsible investment solution, effective immediately.

These reductions reflect the company's commitment to deliver excellent value to investors, giving them access to competitively priced solutions to help grow their wealth while making a positive impact on the world. The fee reductions to NEI Environmental Leaders Fund are a continuation of several reductions that have been delivered across NEI's fund lineup in recent years.

The following fee reductions will take effect immediately:

NEI Environmental Leaders Fund

Series Current

Management Fee Current

Administration Fee New

Management Fee New

Administration Fee A 2.00% 0.40% 1.90% 0.25% F 1.00% 0.30% 0.90% 0.20% P 1.75% 0.30% 1.65% 0.20% PF 0.75% 0.25% 0.65% 0.15%

Management expense ratios (MERs) are calculated and published twice a year. The MERs are based on fees applied during the previous calculation period. Published MERs will fully reflect the changes to the management and administration fees after a minimum of one full year has passed following the change in fees.

With approximately $1.6 billion in assets under management, NEI Environmental Leaders Fund is Canada's largest equity impact investing fund (source: Morningstar, as of December 31, 2021). Launched in January 2016, the Fund offers investors an innovative strategy focused on select resource optimization opportunities in the following areas: new energy, mobility, sustainable food, water, circular economy, and smart environment. Sub-advised by Impax Asset Management, a global sustainable investment leader, the Fund is the flagship solution for NEI and its NEI Global Impact Initiative, Canada's first suite of global impact funds.

For more information on NEI's approach to impact and responsible investing, please review our 2022 Market Outlook (PDF).

About Impax Asset Management

Impax Asset Management is a specialist asset manager, with approximately C$71.4 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, in equity, fixed income, and infrastructure strategies. Founded in 1998, with headquarters in London and offices in the U.S. and Hong Kong, Impax invests in the opportunities arising from the transition to a more sustainable global economy.

About NEI Investments

With over $11 billion in assets under management, NEI Investments is an asset manager with a 35-year track record as a leader in responsible investing and is committed to providing Canadian investors with a broad range of responsible investment solutions, advised by independent portfolio managers from around the globe. The company delivers disciplined, active asset management with a focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. NEI Investments also manages and operates a proprietary active ownership program perennially regarded as industry-leading by the UN Principles for Responsible Investment. NEI Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms, with over $100 billion in assets under administration and management. Aviso Wealth is backed by the collective strength of our owners, the credit union Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. Our MFDA-regulated dealer, full-service IIROC-regulated dealer, and insurance agencies support thousands of financial advisors at credit unions across Canada. Our asset manager, NEI Investments, is a Canadian leader in responsible investment funds and portfolios, which are available through a national network of financial advisors. Our award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing, and our automated investing platform, VirtualWealth, empower self-directed investors to build their wealth with confidence. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial services and carrying broker services to independent financial organizations, including portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. For more information, visit aviso.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. ("Aviso"). Aviso is the sole limited partner of NEI LP. Aviso is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP ("Aviso Wealth LP"), which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. ("Desjardins") and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five Provincial Credit Union Centrals (the "Centrals") and the CUMIS Group Limited.

