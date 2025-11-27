TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - NEI Investments ("NEI") today announced a change to the portfolio sub-advisor for the NEI Emerging Markets Fund (the "Fund").

Effective on or around January 16, 2026, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. ("Robeco") will assume management of the Fund. Headquartered in Rotterdam and established in 1929, Robeco is an international asset manager offering a diverse portfolio of active investment solutions. The firm is known for its emphasis on research, sustainable investing, quantitative methodologies, and continuous innovation.

As part of this transition, changes to the Fund's investment strategies have been outlined in the Fund's simplified prospectus. Below is a summary of the updates:

Previous Investment Strategy (Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC): New Investment Strategy (Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.): • The portfolio sub-advisor combines top-down and bottom-up fundamental and ESG research with quantitative tools. • The investment process identifies "Stewards of Capital" companies that sustain and accelerate profitable growth, leveraging opportunities in underserved emerging-market industries. • The portfolio sub-advisor follows a disciplined, evidence-based quantitative investment approach focused on bottom-up stock selection in primarily liquid equity securities of Emerging Market companies. • The strategy integrates multiple factors such as value, momentum, quality, analyst revisions, and short-term signals to generate stable alpha carefully balancing responsible investing considerations alongside risk and return considerations.

The Fund's investment objectives and risk rating remain unchanged.

For more information, please refer to Amendment No. 3 of the simplified prospectus dated November 27, 2025, available on sedarplus.ca or at neiinvestments.com.

About NEI Investments:

Part of the asset management arm of Aviso, and one of Canada's leading wealth services suppliers, NEI Investments holds over $14 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2025. NEI adopts a differentiated approach to achieving investment returns for Canadians, leveraging a unique structure that includes a global network of money managers, proprietary investment management and asset allocation and a dedicated responsible investing team. This structure is designed to optimally respond to the dynamics of our changing world, uncover unique investment opportunities, and deliver a broad array of investment outcomes with financial growth at the core. For more information, visit www.neiinvestments.com.

About Aviso:

Aviso is a leading wealth management services provider for the Canadian financial industry, with over $160 billion in total assets under administration and management as of October 31, 2025. We're building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem. Our clients include our partners, advisors and investors. We're a trusted partner for nearly all credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Our partners depend on Aviso for specific solutions that give them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving, highly competitive industry. Our dual-registered investment and mutual fund dealer and our insurance services support thousands of investment advisors. Our asset manager oversees a growing lineup of investment solutions, including NEI funds and portfolios. Our Managed Assets Program provides a comprehensive range of separately managed accounts. Our online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing®, empowers self-directed investors, and our fully automated investing service, Qtrade Guided Portfolios®, serves investors who prefer a hands-off approach. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to a wide range of firms. Aviso is backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, Desjardins, and Co-operators/CUMIS. We're proud to power businesses that empower investors. For more information visit www.aviso.ca.

Aviso Wealth Inc. ('Aviso') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five provincial credit union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited. The following entities are subsidiaries of Aviso: Aviso Financial Inc. (including divisions Aviso Wealth, Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners), Aviso Insurance Inc., Credential Insurance Services Inc. and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing. Mutual funds and other securities are offered through Aviso Wealth. Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners, and Aviso Wealth are divisions of Aviso Financial Inc.

For more details on the modifications described in this release, please refer to NEI's simplified prospectus at www.neiinvestments.com. The amendment to the simplified prospectus was filed today on sedarplus.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Media contact: Simona Ionas, [email protected], 416-770-8967