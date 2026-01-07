TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - NEI Investments ("NEI") today announced a proposed change to streamline its investment fund lineup by merging NEI Global Growth Fund into NEI Global Equity RS Fund. This change is subject to the approval of applicable unitholders at a meeting to be held on or about March 25, 2026.

In advance of the meeting, a notice of special meeting of unitholders (the "Notice") will be mailed to unitholders of record as of February 3, 2026, on or about February 17, 2026. The Notice, along with the management information circular, will also be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the NEI Investments website at www.neiinvestments.com on or about February 17, 2026.

If approved by unitholders, the proposed merger is expected to take effect on or about April 10, 2026. At that time, the sub-advisor agreement between NEI Investments and Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited to manage NEI Global Growth Fund will be terminated.

About NEI Investments:

Part of the asset management arm of Aviso, and one of Canada's leading wealth services suppliers, NEI Investments holds over $14 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2025. NEI adopts a differentiated approach to achieving investment returns for Canadians, leveraging a unique structure that includes a global network of money managers, proprietary investment management and asset allocation and a dedicated responsible investing team. This structure is designed to optimally respond to the dynamics of our changing world, uncover unique investment opportunities, and deliver a broad array of investment outcomes with financial growth at the core. For more information, visit www.neiinvestments.com.

About Aviso:

Aviso is a leading wealth management services provider for the Canadian financial industry, with over $170 billion in total assets under administration and management as of November 30, 2025. We're building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem. Our clients include our partners, advisors and investors. We're a trusted partner for nearly all credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Our partners depend on Aviso for specific solutions that give them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving, highly competitive industry. Our dual-registered investment and mutual fund dealer and our insurance services support thousands of investment advisors. Our asset manager oversees a growing lineup of investment solutions, including NEI funds and portfolios. Our Managed Assets Program provides a comprehensive range of separately managed accounts. Our online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing®, empowers self-directed investors, and our fully automated investing service, Qtrade Guided Portfolios®, serves investors who prefer a hands-off approach. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to a wide range of firms. Aviso is backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, Desjardins, and Co-operators/CUMIS. We're proud to power businesses that empower investors. For more information visit www.aviso.ca.

Aviso Wealth Inc. ('Aviso') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five provincial credit union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited. NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc.

For more details on the modifications described in this release, please refer to NEI's simplified prospectus at www.neiinvestments.com. The amendment to the simplified prospectus was filed today on sedarplus.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. ("Aviso").

Media contact: Simona Ionas, [email protected], 416-770-8967