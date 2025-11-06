Fund recognized for long-term performance in the Global Core Plus Fixed Income category, reinforcing NEI's commitment to consistent results.

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - NEI Investments ("NEI") is proud to announce that its NEI Global Total Return Bond Fund (Series F) has received a 2025 Lipper Fund Award for its 10-year performance. The fund is being recognized for delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance in the Global Core Plus Fixed Income category.

This award highlights the fund's strong risk-adjusted performance, underscoring NEI's commitment to reliable time-tested investment outcomes. As a core fixed income strategy, the fund continues to be in high demand, reflecting its credibility and appeal among financial advisors and investors.

The NEI Global Total Return Bond Fund takes a thoughtful and active approach to fixed income, which is crucial in today's complex market environment. Managed by Amundi Asset Management, one of the world's largest and most recognized fixed asset managers, the fund employs a flexible, unconstrained strategy to identify opportunities across global government bonds, corporate credit, and currency markets. This diversified approach offers broader geographical exposure and the potential to enhance returns through active duration management and currency strategies.

"We are thrilled to see the NEI Global Total Return Bond Fund recognized by Lipper for its outstanding decade of performance," said Tim Prescott, Head of Asset Management, NEI Investments. "This award reflects the expertise of our sub-advisor, Amundi, and our shared commitment to delivering long-term value to investors. It highlights the strength of our rigorous manager selection process and reinforces the trust advisors, and their clients place in NEI to navigate the complexities of global fixed income and achieve consistent results."

"We are proud to partner with NEI Investments on this important fund and are delighted to see its performance recognized by Lipper," said Grégoire Pesques, fund manager, CIO of Global Fixed Income at Amundi.

"At Amundi, we strive to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns by applying a disciplined, global macro-driven process to capture the best opportunities worldwide. This accolade reflects the dedication of our investment team and reinforces our commitment to supporting Canadian investors with resilient, innovative solutions."

The Fund's proven long-term track record demonstrates its ability to add value across various market cycles. Its nimble approach to asset allocation helps reduce volatility, as seen during the market uncertainty in 2022 and 2023. By considering a wide investment universe that includes sovereign bonds, corporate credit, high-yield bonds, and emerging market debt, the fund offers Canadian investors a differentiated and complementary exposure to their existing fixed income portfolios.

About NEI Investments:

Part of the asset management arm of Aviso, and one of Canada's leading wealth services suppliers, NEI Investments holds over $14 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. NEI adopts a differentiated approach to achieving investment returns for Canadians, leveraging a unique structure that includes a global network of money managers, proprietary investment management and asset allocation and a dedicated responsible investing team. This structure is designed to optimally respond to the dynamics of our changing world, uncover unique investment opportunities, and deliver a broad array of investment outcomes with financial growth at the core. www.neiinvestments.com

About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards:

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focused the investment world on top funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This, coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

About the Lipper methodology:

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

Performance for NEI Global Total Return Bond Fund, Series F, for the period ended September 30, 2025 is as follows: 3.82% (1 year), % (3 year), 2.24% (5 year) and 2.55% (10 year). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period ending July 31, 2025, are as follows: 4 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 5 (10 years). LSEG Lipper Leader Ratings are subject to change every month. Lipper Leader ratings is a calculation that ranks funds against its peers based on the metric used (such as Total Return or Expense), and the highest 20% of funds in each peer group are named Lipper Leaders and receive a rating of 5, the next 20% receive a rating of 4, the middle 20% are rated 3, the next 20% are rated 2, and the lowest 20% are rated 1.

NEI Global Total Return Bond Fund (Series F) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Award Canada 2025 for best 10-year performance in the Global Core Plus Fixed Income category, selected from 17 funds for the period ending July 31, 2025.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus and/or Fund Facts before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE NEI Investments

Media contact: Simona Ionas, [email protected], 416-770-8967