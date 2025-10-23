TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - NEI Investments (NEI) is launching a unique brand awareness campaign on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, in Toronto's financial district (Wellington Street West between Bay Street and York Street). The campaign invites advisors and other financial professionals to connect with each other over a free coffee from a branded coffee truck.

The goal is to create real connections and open conversations with financial advisors and the wider investor community. By offering a relaxed setting, NEI aims to build trust and encourage personal interaction. The event also gives advisors a chance to learn how NEI helps them adapt to changes and find new opportunities for their clients.

"We believe the best ideas and strongest partnerships are built on real connections," said Tim Prescott, Head of Asset Management, NEI. "This campaign is about more than just coffee; it's about creating a space for the financial community to come together, share insights, and talk about the future of investing. We want to show we're a partner who listens and responds to advisors' needs."

This campaign illustrates NEI's focus on working together and finding new paths to performance. The coffee truck offers a simple way for people to meet the NEI team and network with others in a friendly environment.

The event highlights NEI's commitment to sparking ideas and encouraging discussion. By connecting people and sharing insights from its global network of sub-advisors, NEI supports Canadians in reaching their financial goals.

About NEI Investments:

Part of the asset management arm of Aviso, and one of Canada's leading wealth services suppliers, NEI Investments holds over $14 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. NEI adopts a differentiated approach to achieving investment returns for Canadians, leveraging a unique structure that includes a global network of money managers, proprietary investment management and asset allocation and a dedicated responsible investing team. This structure is designed to optimally respond to the dynamics of our changing world, uncover unique investment opportunities, and deliver a broad array of investment outcomes with financial growth at the core. www.neiinvestments.com

Media contact: Simona Ionas, [email protected], 416-770-8967