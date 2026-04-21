TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - NEI Investments ("NEI") announced today a change to the portfolio sub-advisor for NEI International Equity RS Fund (the "Fund").

Effective on or around June 21, 2026, Numeric Investors LLC, a subsidiary of Man Group plc., will assume management of the Fund. Numeric Investors LLC (operating as Man Numeric) is a prominent Boston-based quantitative investment manager specializing in alpha-generating equity strategies for institutional investors worldwide. Founded in 1989 and acquired by Man Group in 2014, the firm uses computer models to exploit market inefficiencies, covering long-only and long/short portfolios, managing over $66 billion USD in assets as of June 2025.

As part of this transition, the Fund's investment strategies have been updated as outlined in the Fund's simplified prospectus. Below is a summary of the changes:

Current Investment Strategy (Addenda Capital Inc.): New Investment Strategy (Numeric Investors LLC): The Portfolio Sub-Advisor seeks companies with sustainable, repeatable earnings growth at reasonable valuations.

The strategy focuses on secular growth industries through regional or global leaders with strong competitive advantages.

Companies are evaluated using four key criteria: industry analysis, barriers to entry, management, and valuation.

Selected securities are weighted based on their attractiveness and conviction to form a well diversified portfolio. Uses quantitative stock selection models based on established investment factors (e.g., value, momentum, quality) and additional financial data.

Incorporates alternative data sources (e.g., credit card transactions, satellite imagery, social media sentiment, website traffic) to identify trends.

Refines and validates models regularly and supplements them with fundamental analysis (earnings reviews, analyst notes).

The Portfolio Sub-Advisor makes final buy/sell decisions, overriding the model when needed due to new events or data issues.

There will be no change to the Fund's investment objectives, risk rating, distribution policies, or series availability.

For more information, please refer to Amendment No. 1 of the amended and restated simplified prospectus dated April 21, 2026, available on sedarplus.ca or at neiinvestments.com.

About NEI Investments:

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI Investments" and "NEI"), part of the asset management arm of Aviso Wealth Inc. ("Aviso") -- one of Canada's leading wealth services suppliers -- manages over $14 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026. NEI takes a differentiated approach to generating investment returns for Canadians by combining a global network of specialized money managers, proprietary investment management and asset allocation, and a dedicated responsible investing team. Together, these elements are designed to navigate the dynamics of a changing world, identify unique investment opportunities, and deliver a diverse range of outcomes with financial growth at the core. For more information, visit www.neiinvestments.com.

About Aviso:

Aviso is a leading wealth management services provider for the Canadian financial industry, with over $178 billion in total assets under administration and management as of March 31, 2026. Guided by our core values--we care, we dare, we share, we deliver-- we're building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem. Our clients include our partners, advisors and investors. We're a trusted partner for credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Our partners depend on Aviso for specific solutions that give them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving, highly competitive industry. Our investment dealer, mutual fund dealer, and insurance services support thousands of investment advisors. Our asset manager oversees a growing lineup of investment solutions, including NEI funds and portfolios. Our Managed Assets Program provides a comprehensive range of separately managed accounts. Our online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing®, empowers self-directed investors, and our fully automated investing service, Qtrade Guided Portfolios®, serves investors who prefer a hands-off approach. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to a wide range of firms. We're proud to power businesses that empower investors. The following entities are subsidiaries of Aviso: Aviso Financial Inc., Aviso Insurance Inc., Credential Insurance Services Inc., and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing. Mutual funds and other securities are offered through Aviso Financial Inc. Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners, and Aviso Wealth are divisions of Aviso Financial Inc. For more information, visit www.aviso.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. ("Aviso"). Aviso is the sole limited partner of NEI LP. Aviso is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by CU CUMIS Wealth Holdings LP, a limited partnership owned by the five provincial credit union centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited.

SOURCE NEI Investments

Media contact: Simona Ionas, [email protected], 416-770-8967