TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - NEI Investments ("NEI") announced today that at a special meeting of unitholders held on March 25, 2026, applicable unitholders approved the merger of NEI Global Growth Fund into NEI Global Equity RS Fund. Alongside this merger, NEI also announced a change to the benchmark for NEI Global Dividend RS Fund. These updates reflect NEI's ongoing commitment to streamlining fund offerings and optimizing investment solutions for unitholders.

NEI Global Growth Fund merger

On or about April 10, 2026, NEI will merge NEI Global Growth Fund into NEI Global Equity RS Fund, and the sub-advisor agreement between NEI and Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited will terminate. NEI Global Growth Fund was closed to new and subsequent purchases as of 4:00pm Eastern Time on March 25, 2026.

As part of this transition, effective on or around April 1, 2026, NEI will decrease management and fixed administration fees across all retail series units of NEI Global Equity RS Fund, delivering cost savings to investors, as detailed below:

NEI Global Equity RS Fund Series Current

Management Fee

(%) New Management

Fee (%) Current Fixed

Administrative Fee

(%) New Fixed

Administrative Fee

(%) A 1.90 1.70 0.30 0.20 F 0.90 0.70 0.30 0.20 P 1.75 1.55 0.30 0.20 PF 0.75 0.55 0.25 0.20

NEI Global Dividend RS Fund benchmark changes

Effective on or around April 1, 2026, NEI will update multiple benchmarks on its funds. As part of these changes, the benchmark for NEI Global Dividend RS Fund will change from the MSCI World Net Return (NR) Index (C$) to the MSCI World Minimum Volatility Index (C$). These updates will be implemented to better reflect each fund's management approach and are expected to facilitate more meaningful performance comparisons for investors.

Details of all NEI investment fund benchmark updates can be found in the NEI Benchmark Updates document.

About NEI Investments:

Part of the asset management arm of Aviso, and one of Canada's leading wealth services suppliers, NEI Investments holds over $14.5 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2026. NEI adopts a differentiated approach to achieving investment returns for Canadians, leveraging a unique structure that includes a global network of money managers, proprietary investment management and asset allocation and a dedicated responsible investing team. This structure is designed to optimally respond to the dynamics of our changing world, uncover unique investment opportunities, and deliver a broad array of investment outcomes with financial growth at the core. For more information, visit www.neiinvestments.com.

About Aviso:

Aviso is a leading wealth management services provider for the Canadian financial industry, with over $180 billion in total assets under administration and management as of February 28, 2026. Guided by our core values--we care, we dare, we share, we deliver-- we're building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem. Our clients include our partners, advisors and investors. We're a trusted partner for nearly all credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Our partners depend on Aviso for specific solutions that give them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving, highly competitive industry. Our dual-registered investment and mutual fund dealer and our insurance services support thousands of investment advisors. Our asset manager oversees a growing lineup of investment solutions, including NEI funds and portfolios. Our Managed Assets Program provides a comprehensive range of separately managed accounts. Our online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing®, empowers self-directed investors, and our fully automated investing service, Qtrade Guided Portfolios®, serves investors who prefer a hands-off approach. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to a wide range of firms. Aviso is backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, Desjardins, and Co-operators/CUMIS. We're proud to power businesses that empower investors. For more information visit www.aviso.ca. Aviso Wealth Inc. ("Aviso") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five provincial credit union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited. The following entities are subsidiaries of Aviso: Aviso Financial Inc. (including divisions Aviso Wealth, Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners), Aviso Insurance Inc., Credential Insurance Services Inc. and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing. Mutual funds and other securities are offered through Aviso Wealth. Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners, and Aviso Wealth are divisions of Aviso Financial Inc. For more information, visit www.aviso.ca.

For more details on the modifications described in this release, please refer to NEI's simplified prospectus at www.neiinvestments.com. The amendment to the simplified prospectus was filed today on www.sedarplus.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. ("Aviso"). Aviso is the sole limited partner of NEI LP. Aviso is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five Provincial Credit Union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited.

SOURCE NEI Investments

Media contact: Simona Ionas, [email protected], 416-770-8967