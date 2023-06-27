ESG team leader named to inaugural group of directors supporting sustainability standards in

Canada.

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - NEI Investments ("NEI"), an asset manager with a longstanding commitment to responsible investing, announced Adelaide Chiu, Vice President and Head of Responsible Investing and ESG Services, has been named a member of the inaugural board of directors for the Canadian Sustainability Standards Board (CSSB).

As the number of investors looking to make impacts beyond financial returns grows, the need for a consistent approach to sustainability reporting has become clear. The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and its Canadian counterpart aim to address this by creating a baseline set of standards to bridge the communication gap when it comes to providing the clarity investors need to make better investing decisions. The CSSB will support the uptake of the international standards in Canada, highlight key issues for the Canadian context, and facilitate interoperability between ISSB standards and any forthcoming CSSB standards.

"At NEI, we believe companies can mitigate risk and benefit from emerging business opportunities by considering sustainability issues and metrics, including non-financial information, in their strategies and business operations," shares Adelaide. "As part of the CSSB, we're looking forward to the opportunity to further the adoption of sustainable investing practices so investors will benefit from the long-term value creation in considering economic, social and natural capital."

With over two decades of investment management and responsible investing experience, Adelaide has been NEI's Vice President, Head of Responsible Investing & ESG Services since joining Aviso Wealth in 2022. She leads a team in developing and managing NEI's responsible investing strategy while working closely with NEI's Investment Management team to foster deep integration of environmental, social, and governance considerations within NEI's investment process.

In addition to her new role on the CSSB, she holds a director position on the board of the Responsible Investment Association and is a member of the Finance and Audit Committee. She is also a member of the Technical Committee for Climate Engagement Canada. This most recent appointment is further affirmation of the leadership role NEI continues to play in shaping the responsible investing landscape in Canada.

About NEI Investments

NEI Investments is a Canadian asset manager specializing in responsible investing, with over $10 billion under management. With over 30 years of firm experience, NEI is committed to providing Canadian investors with a broad range of responsible investment solutions. The company delivers disciplined, active asset management with a focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. NEI Investments also manages and operates a proprietary active ownership program, and has been a signatory of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment for more than 15 years. NEI Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry, helping hundreds of institutional and retail organizations gain a competitive edge through a comprehensive offering of investment dealer and insurance services supporting thousands of financial advisors across Canada. Aviso Wealth's asset manager, NEI Investments, is a Canadian leader in responsible investment funds and portfolios, and its award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing™, enables self-directed investors to build their wealth with confidence. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers.

With over $105 billion in assets under administration and management, Aviso Wealth is an ambitious organization backed by the collective strength of its owners: the credit union Centrals, Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. For more information visit aviso.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. ("Aviso"). Aviso is the sole limited partner of NEI LP. Aviso is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five Provincial Credit Union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited.

