TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - As announced on August 8, 2024, NEI Investments ("NEI") proposed a change to streamline its investment fund lineup by merging the NEI U.S. Dividend Fund into the NEI U.S. Equity RS Fund (the "Merger"). Today, NEI received the required unitholder approval to proceed with the merger at a meeting of unitholders of NEI U.S. Dividend Fund.

The NEI U.S. Dividend Fund was closed to new and subsequent purchases as of 4:00PM Eastern Time on October 23, 2024.

The merger will be completed on or about November 15, 2024 and NEI U.S. Dividend Fund will be terminated as will the sub-advisor agreement between NEI Investments and River Road Asset Management LLC to manage NEI U.S. Dividend Fund. There will be no change to NEI U.S. Equity RS Fund's sub-advisor, risk rating, distribution policies, or series availability as a result of the merger.

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund NEI U.S. Dividend Fund NEI U.S. Equity RS Fund

About NEI

NEI Investments is part of the asset management arm of Aviso Wealth Inc. ('Aviso'), one of Canada's leading wealth services suppliers, NEI Investments holds over $11 billion in asset under management. NEI adopts a differentiated approach to achieving investment returns for Canadians, leveraging a unique structure that includes a global network of money managers, proprietary investment management and asset allocation and a dedicated responsible investing team. This structure is designed to optimally respond to the dynamics of our changing world, uncover unique investment opportunities, and deliver a broad array of investment outcomes with financial growth at the core.

About Aviso

Aviso is a leading wealth services provider for the Canadian financial industry, with over $130 billion in total assets under administration and management. We're building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem. Our clients include our partners, advisors and investors. We're a trusted partner for nearly all credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Our partners depend on Aviso for specific solutions that give them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving, highly competitive industry. Our dual-registered investment and mutual fund dealer and our insurance services support thousands of investment advisors. Our asset manager oversees a growing lineup of investment solutions, including NEI funds and portfolios, and separately managed accounts with our Managed Assets Program. Our online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing®, empowers self-directed investors, and our fully automated investing service, Qtrade Guided Portfolios®, serves investors who prefer a hands-off approach. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to a wide range of firms. Aviso is backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. We're proud to power businesses that empower investors. For more information visit aviso.ca.

Aviso Wealth Inc. ('Aviso') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five Provincial Credit Union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited. The following entities are subsidiaries of Aviso: Aviso Financial Inc. (including divisions Aviso Wealth, Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners), Aviso Insurance Inc., Credential Insurance Services Inc. and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Aviso Correspondent Partners is a division of Aviso Financial Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing. Mutual funds and other securities are offered through Aviso Wealth. Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios and Aviso Wealth are divisions of Aviso Financial Inc. Aviso and Aviso Wealth are registered trademarks of Aviso Wealth Inc. NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Qtrade Direct Investing and Qtrade Guided Portfolios are trade names and registered trademarks of Aviso and its subsidiaries.

NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. ("Aviso"). Aviso is the sole limited partner of NEI LP. Aviso is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five Provincial Credit Union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited.

SOURCE NEI Investments

Media Contact: Astrid-Maria Ciarallo, Senior Manager, Media Relations and Thought Leadership, [email protected], 416-524-1994