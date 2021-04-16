TORONTO, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - As previously announced on March 9, 2021, today NEI Investments confirms that the management and fixed administration fees for certain series of NEI International Equity RS Fund will be reduced according to the table below.

NEI International Equity RS Fund

Fund series Current management fee Current administration fee New management fee New administration fee Combined fee

reduction (bps) A 2.00% 0.45% 1.95% 0.40% 10 F 1.00% 0.35% 0.90% 0.30% 15 P 1.75% 0.35% 1.70% 0.30% 10 PF 0.75% 0.30% 0.70% 0.25% 10

Management expense ratios (MERs) are calculated and published twice a year. The MERs are based on fees applied during the previous calculation period. The published MERs will fully reflect the changes to the management and administration fees after a minimum of one full year has passed following the change in fees.

About NEI Investments

"NEI Investments" and "NEI" refer to Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P., an Ontario limited partnership. NEI Investments is a Canadian asset manager committed to providing focused investment solutions advised by best-of-breed, independent portfolio managers. NEI delivers disciplined, active asset management with a longstanding focus on environmental, social and governance factors, and a well-defined corporate engagement process designed to create sustainable long-term value. NEI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth. Visit neiinvestments.com for more information.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is a national, integrated financial services company with approximately $95 billion in assets under administration and management. Aviso is owned by the Credit Union Centrals, The Co-operators / CUMIS and Desjardins. Aviso's MFDA-regulated dealers, full-service IIROC-regulated dealer, and insurance agencies support thousands of financial advisors at hundreds of credit unions across Canada. Visit aviso.ca for more information.

