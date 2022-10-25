CIO recognized for his commitment to sustainability and responsible investing in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - NEI Investments ("NEI"), an asset manager with a longstanding commitment to responsible investing and a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth, announced that John Bai, SVP and Chief Investment Officer (CIO), has been recognized as one of Canada's Clean50 for 2023. John is named for his contributions to advancing responsible investing in Canada since joining NEI in May 2019.

The Clean50 Awards recognize Canada's sustainability leaders, ranging from academics to entrepreneurs to business leaders. It names 50 individuals who are working towards a cleaner, more sustainable, low-carbon economy, and brings them together to share ideas and accelerate collaboration.

"It's extremely meaningful for the work that NEI has been doing to increase the availability and quality of responsible investment funds for investors to be recognized as a member of the Clean50," said John Bai. "This really is testament to the quality of the team we have at NEI."

"The investment industry has a necessary role to play in influencing the behaviour of companies, advisors and investors to achieve our collective climate goals, and I look for every opportunity to contribute within my expertise and capacity," Bai added.

John and the entire team at NEI led the transition of NEI's fund lineup, making significant progress towards the goal of 100% responsible investment mandates in less than three years. He and the team at NEI also oversaw the creation of NEI's suite of four impact funds – the first of its kind in Canada – giving Canadians the opportunity to make a measurable difference on society and the environment.

In addition to the Individual Awards, each year the Clean50 recognizes Canada's leaders in sustainability in four other categories: Top Projects, Emerging Leaders (for individuals under 35 years old), and a Lifetime Achievement Award. More information including a list of all award winners for this and prior years here.

About NEI Investments

NEI Investments is a Canadian asset manager specializing in responsible investing, with over C$10 billion under management. With over 35 years of firm experience, NEI is committed to providing Canadian investors with a broad range of responsible investment solutions. The company delivers disciplined, active asset management with a focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. NEI Investments also manages and operates a proprietary active ownership program and has been a signatory of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment for more than 15 years. NEI Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry, helping hundreds of institutional and retail organizations gain a competitive edge through a comprehensive offering of investment dealer and insurance services supporting thousands of financial advisors across Canada. Aviso Wealth's asset manager, NEI Investments, has a longstanding commitment to responsible investing, and its award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing™, enables self-directed investors to build their wealth with confidence. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers.

With approximately $100 billion in assets under administration and management, Aviso Wealth is an ambitious organization backed by the collective strength of its owners: the credit union Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. For more information visit aviso.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. ("Aviso"). Aviso is the sole limited partner of NEI LP. Aviso is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five Provincial Credit Union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited.

