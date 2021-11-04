TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - NEI Investments ("NEI") today announced the release of the NEI Climate Strategy, a comprehensive set of commitments to further align the entire organization—from investment activities to advisor education to operations—to the accelerating global movement of achieving net-zero carbon emissions in the fight against climate change.

The NEI Climate Strategy is both an affirmation of and enhancement to NEI's ongoing commitment to engaging companies on mitigating the risks of climate change.

"NEI has built its reputation on implementing meaningful responses to global social and environmental challenges," said Frederick M. Pinto, Senior Vice President and Head of Asset Management at NEI Investments and Aviso Wealth. "Net zero has increasingly become the lens that investors use to assess their investment opportunities. Our climate strategy should give our investors confidence that the money they entrust to us is driving toward a low-carbon future."

While emissions reduction has long been a key component of the firm's responsible investment objectives, the NEI Climate Strategy provides the opportunity to reinforce this commitment and establishes a framework for future action.

"There is a growing urgency around investing in low-carbon solutions," said John Bai, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at NEI Investments and Aviso Wealth. "Our climate strategy, which we are launching on the cusp of the COP26 UN climate change conference, commits us to embedding net-zero considerations further into our investment product development and to partnering more closely with our sub-advisors to achieve our shared goals."

The six pillars of the NEI Climate Strategy

The NEI Climate Strategy is based on six foundational pillars, which represent both NEI's established practices and new ways to incorporate net-zero considerations into its operations and investment solutions.

Net-zero alignment. A commitment to align all assets under management and responsible investment policies with net zero by 2050 or sooner, in line with commitments made under the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative and in partnership with NEI sub-advisors.



Active ownership. NEI has engaged companies on enhancing their climate responses for almost two decades and now commits to pursuing these activities with renewed vigour, stressing the development of net-zero strategies and widespread adoption of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure reporting framework.



Climate-focused investment solutions. A commitment to fully embed climate considerations into NEI's investment product development. NEI aims to offer the best in climate-focused investment solutions so investors can be confident that they too are contributing to a low-carbon future, while potentially benefitting from the investment opportunities created in this global transition.



Policies, standards, and collaborations. NEI will continue to work with standard-setters, regulatory bodies, governments, and other groups to strengthen global oversight of a shared path to net zero.



Transparency and reporting. NEI will provide ongoing reports on progress toward its short- and long-term targets, highlighting the firm's successes and areas for improvement and identifying next steps.



Internal alignment. A commitment to align NEI's corporate operations with net zero by 2050 or sooner. This includes developing methods of measuring NEI's current emissions and carbon footprint and researching innovative and effective financing mechanisms to help offset this footprint.

"As a responsible investor, NEI recognizes that it must do more to address the real threats of climate change," said Jamie Bonham, Director of Corporate Engagement for NEI Investments. "Our climate strategy is a critical step toward that goal, providing a framework to apply our active ownership expertise to drive change in the companies we invest in, and work with governments, regulators, and other key stakeholders to help meet these complex global challenges."

The six pillars and associated commitments are discussed in detail in the full strategy document, accessible from the homepage of NEI's website at www.neiinvestments.com. NEI invites investors, asset managers, financial advisors and other investment industry professionals, and all interested members of the public to review the NEI Climate Strategy in detail.

About NEI Investments

"NEI Investments" and "NEI" refer to Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P., an Ontario limited partnership. With over $11 billion in assets under management, NEI Investments is a Canadian asset manager committed to providing focused investment solutions, advised by independent portfolio managers from around the globe. NEI delivers disciplined, active asset management with a longstanding focus on environmental, social, and governance factors, with a well-defined corporate engagement process designed to create sustainable long-term value. NEI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms, with approximately $100 billion in assets under administration and management. Aviso Wealth's multi-service platform includes MFDA- and IIROC-regulated dealer services and insurance agencies supporting thousands of financial advisors at credit unions across Canada. Asset manager NEI Investments is a Canadian leader in responsible investment funds and portfolios. Award-winning online brokerage Qtrade Direct Investing™ and automated investing platform VirtualWealth® empower self-directed investors to build their wealth with confidence. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to financial organizations including portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Aviso Wealth is backed by the collective strength of our owners, the credit union Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins.

For more information, visit aviso.ca or contact NEI Investments at 1-888-809-3333 or [email protected].

Qtrade Direct Investing is a division of Credential Qtrade Securities Inc. VirtualWealth is a trade name of Credential Qtrade Securities Inc.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

