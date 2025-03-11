Negotiations at Myra Falls stalled after company tables union-busting proposals

CAMPBELL RIVER, BC, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - A mediator was unable to help Unifor Local 3019 make any progress in contract negotiations after the employer, global commodities giant Trafigura, refused to back down from aggressive proposals to undermine union rights.

"Stripping Unifor members of their rights is a non-starter," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We will resist every proposal that disrespects the union rights of miners in Myra Falls."

Unifor Local 3019 members have been on lay-off since a curtailment of the mine in December 2023. The union and the company have emerged recently from mediation without any solutions to re-start the mine and recall workers. Unifor says the company wants a free hand to hire non-union workers and ignore the collective agreement's recall provisions.

"Trafigura wants to throw away a binding collective agreement to squeeze greater profits out of the mine, but that's not how it works," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "We're ready to bargain and discuss re-starting the mine in a way that everyone benefits, but basic worker rights are non-negotiable."

Unifor Local 3019 members and their families live in the nearby Campbell River area and often have deep roots, playing an important economic role. The union says the company's proposal to hire outside contractors with no ties to the community demonstrates a lack of respect for the people of the region.

