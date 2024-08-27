NEED FOR FIRE SUPPRESSION EQUIPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE IN MARTEN FALLS FIRST NATION LEADS TO ANOTHER LOST HOME

THUNDER BAY, ON, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Marten Falls First Nation has lost another house to a fire in its community on August 23, 2024. Another family has lost their home and possessions.

For years, Marten Falls First Nation has been calling on the federal government to address chronic funding deficiencies in our community operations, maintenance and infrastructure. Studies on infrastructure like water and sewer upgrades and lot servicing undertaken by our First Nation have been funded by the government. Despite evidence of the critical needs in our community, funding has not been forthcoming.

It is reported by the Auditor General of Canada that housing on reserves is lagging which leads to overcrowding in homes as in the case of Marten Falls with as many as three families in some houses in our community. The loss of up to 12 houses in the past 10 years is not documented by ISC. Yet this deficit and loss goes unanswered in terms of support for infrastructure. This results in more overcrowding and higher insurance premiums and even non-coverage by insurance companies due to no fire suppression infrastructure.

We have called on Minister Hadju, Indigenous Affairs Canada to meet personally with our First Nation on these infrastructure issues but our request was declined.

A community that continuously battles to address critical housing shortages and adequate funding for community operations, maintenance and infrastructure has a question for the federal government:

Question: Why is it the policy of the federal government to not fund fire suppression equipment and infrastructure in First Nations like Marten Falls?

Marten Falls First Nation calls on the federal government in lieu of the Crown to honour its obligations under the Treaty!

Marten Falls First Nation is an Anishnaabe First Nation signatory to Treaty No 9 (signed 1905) with an overall membership of 900 members with 300 members on reserve. For further information please contact Chief Bruce Achneepineskum at:

[email protected]

SOURCE Marten Falls First Nation