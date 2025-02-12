Marten Falls First Nation Expands Business Portfolio with Acquisition of Cav-Tal Foods Ltd.

Strategic Expansion Strengthens Food Supply Chain in Northern Ontario

MARTEN FALLS FIRST NATION, ON, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Marten Falls First Nation is proud to announce the acquisition of Cav Tal Foods Ltd., a leading bulk food distribution company, marking a significant step toward economic sovereignty and food security. This strategic move builds on the success of Marten Falls' purchase of Bay Meats LP in 2023, further strengthening its role in the food supply industry, particularly in northern and remote communities.

This announcement is being made while Cav Tal Foods is actively showcasing at the Neegani-Iishawin conference, currently being held at the Valhalla Hotel in Thunder Bay for the week. The conference provides a timely and meaningful platform for this milestone, bringing together leaders, stakeholders, and community members to discuss key initiatives driving economic growth and sustainability. This acquisition reflects Marten Falls First Nation's commitment to economic development and ensuring reliable food distribution networks for underserved regions.

Bay Meats LP, the parent company of Bay Meats Inc., operates as an Ontario-licensed meat processing plant. With the addition of Cav-Tal Foods Ltd., Marten Falls First Nation now holds majority ownership in both companies, alongside minority shareholders Bruce Krupp and Kari Sipila.

Cav-Tal Foods LP supplies major grocery chains, including Safeway and Metro. The acquisition also includes an 36,000-square-foot food distribution center, expanding Marten Falls' ability to provide high-quality food products to communities across Northern Ontario.

Seamless Transition and Leadership Stability

Cav-Tal Foods LP will continue operating without disruption, ensuring business continuity and stability for its customers and employees. All existing staff will remain in their roles, including all key team members who will continue contributing to the company's success.

Marten Falls First Nation is also pleased to introduce the interim CEO of Cav-Tal Foods LP Bruce Krupp who brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the organization, ensuring continued growth and operational excellence.

A Commitment to Economic Growth and Community Development

"This acquisition marks an exciting step forward in our commitment to economic development, sustainability, and providing essential services to northern and remote communities," said Chief Bruce Achneepineskum of Marten Falls First Nation. "By investing in businesses like Cav-Tal Foods LP and Bay Meats LP, we are creating long-term opportunities for our people and strengthening the economic foundation of our Nation."

The acquisition aligns with Marten Falls First Nation's broader vision for business growth, local employment, and sustainable economic development. By expanding its presence in the food supply industry, the Nation is better positioned to support Indigenous and northern communities with essential food services.

About Marten Falls First Nation

Marten Falls First Nation is a remote Anishinaabe community in Northern Ontario, located at the junction of the Albany and Ogoki Rivers. The Nation is committed to sustainable economic development, job creation, and improving the well-being of its members. Through strategic business ventures, Marten Falls First Nation continues to strengthen its economic position while supporting local and regional growth.

About Cav-Tal Foods LP.

Cav-Tal Foods LP is a well-established bulk food distribution company that supplies major grocery retailers, restaurants, and institutions across Northern Ontario. With a reputation for quality products and reliable service, Cav-Tal Foods LP plays a key role in the regional food supply chain.

