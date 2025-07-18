Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations Hold Ceremony to Mark Next Step in Indigenous-Led Development at Ring of Fire

THUNDER BAY, ON, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation have held a joint ceremony to take down a ceremonial teepee they erected last year. The act symbolizes a new phase in their partnership and a shared commitment to an Indigenous-led development process for the Ring of Fire, a significant mineral-rich region in Northern Ontario.

Led by their respective Chiefs, Councils, Elders, and community members, the ceremony highlighted the joint and mutually respectful process required between the First Nations and development proponents. Leaders and staff from mining company Wyloo also attended to observe and note the need to continue strong consultation and engagement with both First Nations.

The ceremony underscored the fundamental principles guiding the First Nations' approach:

Acknowledgment of the traditional and ancestral lands they have stewarded since time immemorial.

The necessity for deep and meaningful consultation that includes co-planning and co-development of the area, in accordance with the laws and governance of both First Nations.

The fulfillment of the Crown's duty to consult, which brings both provincial and federal governments to their territory as partners.

Bruce Achneepineskum, Chief of Marten Falls First Nation spoke of his Nation's deep connection to the land:

"Our people have occupied the Muketei River area near Esker camp since time immemorial, which we call Wawangwajing. Canada has come to know the area as the Ring of Fire. This area is important to both of our communities. Marten Falls has worked on land use planning in this area for the past 15 years mapping sacred sites, birth sites, burial sites, culturally significant sites related to moose harvesting and fishing and other ecological sensitive areas that are known to our people. We want to see development that recognizes our special connection to this land and involves us in all aspects of the work. We want to ensure that future opportunities benefit our people, and that any work done in our ancestral lands happens with our complete involvement, in compliance with our ways and our laws."

Chief Cornelius Wabasse of Webequie First Nation echoed this vision for self-determination:

"We share a common vision with Marten Falls to change how development occurs in our traditional territory. Today, we are leading the planning and assessment of the road projects in the region to ensure that environmental risks to our traditional ways of life are thoroughly assessed and mitigated, and that opportunities for First Nations people are maximized. Our people have been stewards of these lands since time immemorial, and that will not change through this process or the development of the Ring of Fire. We continue to lead the Environmental Assessments because we know that no one is in a better position than us to make informed decisions that protect our lands, our waters, and our inherent and traditional rights. We do this by leading with the voice of our community, our Elders, and through the use of our traditional knowledge and governance."

The collaboration between Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation represents a landmark approach to resource development in Canada, prioritizing Indigenous sovereignty, environmental stewardship, and shared prosperity. Just as they lead development of projects in their territory through which they have been leading consultation and conversations with neighbouring First Nations, the 2 First Nations also respect the inherent and treaty rights of First Nations across their neighbouring territories and continue to look for ways to collaborate in inclusive processes led by First Nations.

About Marten Falls First Nation: Marten Falls First Nation (MFN) is an Anishinaabe First Nation located in northern Ontario, along the confluence of Albany River and Ogoki River. MFFN is committed to protecting its lands and waters while pursuing opportunities for economic self-sufficiency and community well-being for its members.

About Webequie First Nation: Webequie First Nation is an Ojibwe community located on the northern peninsula of Eastwood Island on Winisk Lake. As stewards of their traditional territory, the people of Webequie are dedicated to creating a sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come through education, economic development, and the preservation of their culture and language.

