TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The pandemic has been challenging for Canadians. According to a recent TD survey, one in three (35%) Canadians surveyed say the pandemic has impacted their savings and retirement plans, with one quarter (25%) of those affected needing to cut back on contributions or stop them altogether.

With the 2021 RRSP season approaching, Canadians may have questions about how their overall finances, savings and retirement plans have been impacted. TD spokespeople are available to offer helpful tips for Canadians to build a financial plan that they feel confident in.



Sources available for interview:

One in three (35%) of Canadians surveyed agree they need financial advice now more than ever. As the pandemic continues, Jared Jarman , Associated Vice President, Specialized Advice Acquisition at TD is available to speak to how Canadians can ensure their goals are reflective of their changing needs.

is available to speak to how Canadians can ensure their goals are reflective of their changing needs. Despite 70% of Canadians surveyed saying they feel confident managing their finances during this time, six in ten (59%) are worried about the effect of COVID-19 on their savings and retirement plans. RRSP season is a great opportunity to review your finances, Jeet Dhillon , Vice President & Senior Portfolio Manager from TD Wealth is available to speak to how Canadians can get retirement ready.

About the TD Survey

Results are based on an Ipsos poll conducted online between Nov. 24 and 26, 2020, on behalf of TD. A sample of 1,002 Canadians aged 18 and over were interviewed for this survey.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on October 31, 2020. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: For further information or to set up an interview: Samantha Grant, TD Bank Group, 647 462 9321, [email protected]