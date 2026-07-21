NEARLY 75% OF CANADIANS FEEL MANDATORY ANTI-THEFT TECHNOLOGY IN VEHICLES NEEDED, AS TRUST IN CURRENT SECURITY PLUMMETS

Study reveals more than one-third of Canadians have been personally affected by auto theft; Only 18% believe that new vehicles are adequately protected against modern, technology-based theft.

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Équité Association's '2026 Canadian Auto Theft Impact Survey' reveals that public safety concerns persist as organized crime's modern vehicle theft methods easily override the outdated security in today's vehicles.

The survey found that while more than one-third of Canadians have been personally affected by auto theft, only 18% of respondents believe that vehicles sold today can withstand modern technology-based theft tactics.

Infographic: 2026 Canadian Auto Theft Impact Survey

Since 2023, national auto theft has decreased by 33%* as collaborative efforts have been successfully implemented through the federal government's National Action Plan to Combat Auto Theft. However, Canadians recognize that the fight to end auto theft is not over, as 55% point to the evolving tactics of organized crime, with two-thirds (66%) believing that meaningful progress requires a coordinated response among governments, manufacturers, law enforcement, and vehicle owners, up from 61% in 2023.

"The progress we have made in combatting auto theft proves that coordinated action works; however, our communities are justifiably concerned about public safety and evolving criminal tactics," says Bryan Gast, National Vice President, Intelligence & Investigations at Équité Association. "Canadians are telling us clearly that they feel security protections should be built into their vehicles (72%), not sold to them as an after-market add-on."

Transport Canada has taken meaningful steps to address auto theft, including inviting industry input on proposed amendments to the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations. Équité contributed to the consultation, urging that the regulations mandate cyber security testing through UN Regulation 155 and ISO/SAE 21434 making the vehicles harder to steal in the first place. Closing the regulatory gap on cyber security supports Transport Canada's goal of harmonizing Canadian regulations with global best practices, providing a layer of protection to keep communities safe.

"The reality of modern auto theft is that locking your car door is no longer enough. Organized crime has traded crowbars for technology-based theft such as key fob relay attacks and reprogramming to easily bypass a vehicle's security system," said Gast. "Canadians no longer feel safe. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of those polled worry about becoming a victim, concerned not just for their vehicles but for the safety of their families. Each of the 47,000 vehicles stolen last year represents a victim and a community affected. Canadians deserve protection and vehicle owners cannot solve this complex problem on their own. Effective anti-theft technology should be standard in every new vehicle."

On behalf of the property and casualty insurance industry, Équité continues to work in close collaboration with government, law enforcement and other key stakeholders to combat auto theft and insurance crime to protect Canadian communities.

(*according to Équité data)

About the Survey

An online survey among members of the Angus Reid Forum was commissioned by Équité Association, from June 1 to June 8, 2026, with a representative sample of 2,503 Canadian adults (aged 18+). The survey results were balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education according to the latest census data. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 1.8 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

About Équité Association

As the national authority on insurance crime and fraud prevention, Équité Association is a not-for-profit organization supporting Canadian property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Équité combats the insurance crime problem that takes advantage of vulnerable Canadians by deploying advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. Delivering improved service and fraud analytics for vehicle, property, and cargo recovery to its members, Équité collaborates with law enforcement, partners and industry organizations to protect Canadians against exploitation.

SOURCE Équité Association

For more information, contact Michelle Robichaud, Director, Media Relations, Équité Association, at [email protected]