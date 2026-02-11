TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The 2025 Auto Theft Trend Report released today by Équité Association reveals that national and industry initiatives have resulted in an 18% Canada-wide, year-over-year (YoY) decrease in auto theft when compared to 2024. However, organized crime groups are adapting with more sophisticated methods, ensuring that the financial burden on Canadians remains high, with insurance claims totaling an estimated $900 million in 2025.

While the decline indicates that the National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft is having a positive effect, Canadians remain vulnerable. Criminal organizations are evolving, as indicated by an 72% YoY increase in vehicle finance fraud detected at the ports of Montreal and Halifax.

"With collaborative government, law enforcement and industry initiatives successfully driving down auto theft rates, organized crime continues to shift to more complex methods to sustain their sources of funding," said Bryan Gast, National Vice President, Intelligence & Investigations, Équité Association. "In addition to re-VINing and chop-shop dismantling, we are seeing a significant rise in vehicle finance fraud where criminals use identity theft and synthetic IDs to steal vehicles. These activities are not victimless; they directly fund drug and gun trafficking, and international terrorism. As recovery rates improve, we must remain vigilant and focused on prevention methods to safeguard our communities."

Region Total # of Thefts in 2024 Total # of Thefts in 2025 % Change Year-over-Year (YoY) National 57,359 46,999 -18 % Ontario 24,877 19,319 -22 % Quebec 10,290 7,742 -25 % Western Canada** 20,130 17906 -11 % • Alberta 10,454 8,980 -14 % Atlantic Canada 2,062 2032 -2 % Data sources: Équité Association has compiled data from Canadian law enforcement agencies.

Percentages and rates are rounded to the nearest integer/round number.

** Western Canada includes British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan & Manitoba.

Regional recovery rates and data illustrate that the complexity of the problem remains:

Ontario & Quebec: While thefts decreased by 22% and 25% respectively, recovery rates remain low (51% in Ontario and 48% in Quebec). Nearly half of the vehicles stolen in these provinces have not been recovered, likely exported or dismantled in chop shops.





While thefts decreased by 22% and 25% respectively, recovery rates remain low (51% in Ontario and 48% in Quebec). Nearly half of the vehicles stolen in these provinces have not been recovered, likely exported or dismantled in chop shops. Western Canada: The region saw an 11% decrease in auto theft, however Alberta's recovery rate has also dropped YoY and currently sits at 71% indicating increased exports and re-VINing. Alberta continues to be a feeder province to register stolen and re-VINed vehicles.





The region saw an 11% decrease in auto theft, however Alberta's recovery rate has also dropped YoY and currently sits at 71% indicating increased exports and re-VINing. Alberta continues to be a feeder province to register stolen and re-VINed vehicles. Atlantic Canada: The region saw a 2% decrease, while vehicle finance fraud surged by over 89% at the Port of Halifax.

"We are encouraged to see a sustained decline in the number of stolen vehicles, and while we have gained considerable ground in the fight against auto theft, we cannot lose sight of the fact that Canadians are still bearing a significant financial and emotional burden," said Terri O'Brien, President and CEO of Équité Association. "On behalf of our members, we are committed to advocating for proposed amendments to Transport Canada's Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations. By adopting ULC 338:2025 standards, we can modernize anti-theft requirements and prevent auto theft at the source, making vehicles harder to steal in the first place."

Équité is utilizing its AI powered platform ÉQ Insights to detect and lock fraud out of the insurance industry. By visualizing complex networks and generating fraud risk scores, Équité provides actionable intelligence to stay ahead of increasingly complex criminal activity and protect the integrity of Canada's insurance ecosystem.

On behalf of its members Équité remains committed to enhancing its investigative expertise and technology to make a meaningful impact on combatting insurance crime and protecting honest, hardworking Canadians.

About Équité Association

As the national authority on insurance crime and fraud prevention, Équité Association is a not-for-profit organization supporting Canadian property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Équité combats the insurance crime problem that takes advantage of vulnerable Canadians by deploying advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. Delivering improved service and fraud analytics for vehicle, property, and cargo recovery to its members, Équité collaborates with law enforcement, partners and industry organizations to protect Canadians against exploitation.

SOURCE Équité Association

For more information, contact Michelle Robichaud, Director, Media Relations, Équité Association, [email protected]