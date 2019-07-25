Nearly 70 new affordable rental homes open in Quesnel

Located at 424 McLean Street, Dakelh and Quesnel Community Housing Society's new development provides 38 units, including 11 accessible units, to Indigenous Elders as well as seniors and families. The four-storey building is comprised of studios and one- and two-bedroom units. Monthly rents range from $375 for a studio unit to $950 for a two-bedroom unit.

Seniors in the community are also benefiting from new affordable rental homes at 255 McNaughton Avenue. Quesnel Lions Housing Society is operating the four-storey building, which features 30 one-bedroom units designed and built to adaptable and accessible standards. Monthly rent is $575.

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing in Quesnel to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. I'd like to recognize Dakelh and Quesnel Community Housing Society and the Quesnel Lions Housing Society, who rose to the challenge to tackle housing affordability. Because of their combined efforts, 68 new affordable rental homes are now available—this is a big boost to hard working families, seniors and elders from this tight-knit community" — The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"These much-needed homes will offer more people in Quesnel the peace of mind that comes from having a good place to call home. Our government is proud to be working in partnership with local organizations to make sure people have access to truly affordable and secure housing in the community they call home." — Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"These brand new affordable rental units are a welcome addition to Quesnel's rental market. Families, young adults, and people on fixed incomes now have more choices when it comes to finding a long-term home." — Bob Simpson, Mayor, City of Quesnel

"We are honoured to bring 38 new affordable homes to Quesnel, offering a variety of options including accessible housing for the people we serve. The project is the result of partnerships with the province, the city, and other stakeholders and it's a true demonstration of what can be built when we work together." —Luanne Ruotsalainen, Executive Director, Dakelh & Quesnel Community Housing Society

"Dakelh and Quesnel Community Housing Society are strong and diverse members of AHMA and they have worked relentlessly to bring Kikihnaw to life and it's a remarkable achievement. These 38 new homes will improve a major gap in housing needs within the area and are an important contribution to empowering our Indigenous communities. Luanne Ruotsalainen and her team have successfully created a safe, inclusive and welcome place for Elders and families to call home and AHMA is honoured to welcome all residents to the community. We'd also like to thank the City of Quesnel, our community partners and the provincial government for not only their commitment to housing but for their efforts to continue to honour reconciliation." — Margaret Pfoh, chief executive officer, Aboriginal Housing Management Association

"The Quesnel Lions Housing Society is so very proud to officially open Silver Manor. It has truly been a grass roots endeavour eight years in the making. The Quesnel Lions had a dream of taking on a major project that would benefit our community. We'd like to thank all the Lions Club members who put in thousands of volunteer hours to help realize this dream. We would also like to offer special and heartfelt thanks to the Federal Government, the Provincial Government, the City of Quesnel and our community partners. Thank you for believing in this project and seeing its potential."— Mitch Vik, President, Quesnel Lions Housing Society

Funding for 424 McLean Street:

The Government of Canada , through CMHC, and the Government of British Columbia , through BC Housing, jointly contributed approximately $1.6 million under the Social Infrastructure Fund. CMHC also provided seed funding in the amount of $25,000 .

The Government of British Columbia also provided a $5.5 million grant.

The City of Quesnel provided municipal waivers in the amount of approximately $47,000 .

The society provided the land valued at approximately $165,000 and equity in the amount of $540,000 .

The Government of Canada , through CMHC, and the Government of British Columbia , through BC Housing, jointly contributed approximately $307,000 under the Social Infrastructure Fund.

The Government of British Columbia also provided a $4.8 million grant, as well as interim construction financing of $1.6 million .

also provided a grant, as well as interim construction financing of . The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

