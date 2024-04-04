OTTAWA, ON, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The RHF is delighted to announce that, through the Catapult Canada program, 32 youth-serving organizations on the front lines of removing barriers to learning will receive support for innovative programming. A total of $4.3M will be invested in programs that advance learning opportunities for youth not in education, employment, or training (NEET); and youth from vulnerable groups including newcomers to Canada, refugees and those fleeing trauma.

According to the 2021 Census, just under half (49.2%) of Indigenous people aged 25 to 64 years had completed a postsecondary qualification. Meanwhile, there also continues to be a significant gap between men and women in educational attainment. In the age group of 25 to 34, nearly 40 per cent of Canadian-born women have a bachelor's degree or higher, compared with a little more than 25 per cent of Canadian-born men.

"Too many young people in Canada continue to feel disconnected and excluded during their transition from education to employment. We believe the answers live at the community level. By investing in local programming that meets community needs, we can help to address systemic gaps in secondary completion and access to post-secondary education," said Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the RHF. "Most importantly, this work is expected to impact close to 30,000 young people who will now have the opportunity to achieve their own learning and career goals. The RHF is grateful for the funding partnership and vision of the Azrieli Foundation and the Government of Canada's Goal Getters program for helping to ensure the impact and scale of Catapult Canada."

Over the past three years, the RHF has grown Catapult Canada into a thriving and dynamic community of organizations, offering not just funding to support local learning initiatives, but mentorship, capacity building, as well as measurement and evaluation opportunities. This new cohort of funded NGOs will benefit from the opportunity to share ideas and build on each other's successes.

Each of the newly funded programs takes an innovative approach to increasing equity of learning access, from providing experiential learning opportunities and one-to-one academic support, to projects that focus on skills development and practical work experience.

"Receiving the prestigious grant from Rideau Hall Foundation's Catapult Canada program will enable us at League of Innovators to significantly amplify our impact, helping us empower 500 youth from underserved communities across Canada. It underscores our commitment to breaking down barriers to innovation and entrepreneurship, ensuring that every young person, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to our collective future. This support from the RHF's Catapult Canada grant not only fuels our mission but also strengthens our belief in the potential of Canada's youth to drive positive change." -Melissa Allen, Executive Director, League of Innovators

Through Catapult Canada, the RHF is committed to helping ensure that every Canadian youth is given the opportunity to learn and build the skills they need to be full participants in their communities.

Catapult Canada Grant Recipients

Learning & Capacity Building Fund

Momentum Community Economic Development

Calgary Quest Children's Society

Cortes Island Academy Society

Young Entrepreneurs of Canada Association

Youth Digital Talent

Hackergal

Black Business and Professional Association

The Arctic Rose Foundation (AR)

Lay-up Basketball

Story Planet

Youth & Innovation Project, University of Waterloo

The Conestoga College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning

Rideau-Rockcliffe Community Resource Centre

Pathways to Education Canada

Parkdale Food Centre

OrKidstra - Sistema Ottawa

Strong Minds Strong Kids Psychology Canada

Fondation Ancrage Jeunesse

Technovation Montréal

Centre des jeunes l'Escale de Montréal Nord

Centre d'innovation des Premiers Peuples (CIPP)

Wanuskewin Heritage Park

Pinnguaq Association

NEET, Newcomers & Refugees Fund

Ever Active Schools

League of Innovators

BGC Moncton

New Brunswick Multicultural Council Inc.

Hope Blooms Youth Social Entrepreneurial Ventures Inc.

Operation Come Home

R.I.S.E. (Reach Inspire Soar Empower) Academy

Federation of Black Canadians (FBC)

Centre Lassallien

About Catapult Canada

Catapult Canada is a national, community-building initiative that aims to increase equity of learning access for youth. Established by the Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF), Catapult Canada channels new resources to community programs, helping them build know-how, capacity, funding, evaluation frameworks, partnerships, and infrastructure. Learn more at www.catapultcanada.ca.

About the Rideau Hall Foundation

The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is a registered national charity that brings together ideas, people and resources to celebrate what is best about Canada while working with partners to meaningfully improve lives and foster the conditions for more Canadians to succeed and thrive. Learn more at www.rhf-frh.ca.

SOURCE Rideau Hall Foundation