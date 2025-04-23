While more women are seeking assistance, only 1 per cent of Canadian employers offer coverage for fertility clinic treatments

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - To mark Canadian Fertility Awareness Week, Manulife Canada is releasing new data that shows the number of women using fertility drugs is rising. According to claims datai, fertility drug usage increased by 14.57 per cent in 2024 compared to the year prior.

Seeking treatment can be expensive and stressful. One round of in vitro fertilization (IVF) costs approximately $20,000ii in Canada, and multiple rounds can be required. Employers frequently offer coverage for fertility drugs but not treatments or medical procedures. While one in six couples experience infertilityiii, fewer than 1 per cent of Canadian employers with a Manulife group benefits plans offer coverage for fertility clinic treatments. About 53 per cent of employers offer coverage for fertility drugs.

"The fertility journey often comes with significant emotional and financial challenges related to the treatments and procedures," said Jennifer Foubert, Head of Product for Group Benefits at Manulife Canada. "There is a fertility funding gap in Canada. Providing coverage for both drugs and treatment make a tremendous difference for women and their partners in terms of giving them the resources they need to effectively pursue their path to parenthood."

Currently, there is no national plan covering IVF and other fertility services in Canada and coverage varies greatly across the country. Some provinces and territories cover certain fertility-related medical procedures while others do notiv. With more women seeking treatment – and single-parents or same sex couples looking to grow their families, employers can play a meaningful role in helping members plan for their family.

Manulife's recent 'Promoting women's health for a vibrant workforce' report provides recommendations for ways employers can help support employees dealing with infertility, including providing fertility benefits, education, and support. For employers who want to opt in for fertility benefits, Manulife recommends a minimum of $15,000 per lifetime per family, although there are employers who offer coverage of up to $50,000 per lifetime per familyv."Employers investing in their people can help attract and retain talent. Providing this inclusive benefit sends a message about your culture and the way you support your employees," said Ash Desai, Head of Group Benefits at Manulife Canada. "We've heard from our own employees what a difference it can make to know treatment is available without the massive expense."

In 2023, Manulife expanded its family planning support to its own employees by significantly expanding its fertility benefits to cover treatments, medical procedures and drug costs without cycle or dollar limits, or any lifetime maximum.

