NBA bound RJ Barrett becomes first Indochino signature athlete

Barrett, a Toronto-native and member of the Canadian Senior Men's National Team, will wear select looks from the Canadian brand's clothing throughout the season and to a number of high profile events during key moments of the year. His first appearance as an INDOCHINO ambassador will be at the NBA Draft in Brooklyn, New York on June 20, where he is expected to be a top pick.

"The experience of hearing my name called on Draft Day is one I've been working toward my entire life," said RJ Barrett. "It is the first of a many unforgettable moments I hope to have in my NBA career. It's important to me that my look always reflect the moment and leave a lasting impression. My competitive nature is what I show on the court and INDOCHINO will help me do the same in the style game off the court."

"RJ has an opportunity to become a generation defining NBA star. Not only is he a natural leader, he has the discipline, confidence and determination to succeed on and off the court," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "These qualities make the Maple Mamba the ideal ambassador for INDOCHINO, and we are proud to align ourselves with the athlete and person RJ has become. He will inspire a new generation of fans to follow their dreams, just as INDOCHINO is inspiring a generation of customers to create their own style."

INDOCHINO lets customers design their own suits, shirts, blazers, chinos and overcoats. RJ Barrett fans will be able to customize his looks to their own personal tastes including lapel style, buttons, pockets and cuffs. Suits start at $399 USD / $539 CAD and shirts at $79 USD / $109 CAD, and are available online or in one of 46 showrooms across North America.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the apparel sector by making perfect fitting, personalized clothing on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their suits and shirts to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These garments are made to their precise measurements and are shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omnichannel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

ABOUT RJ BARRETT

Rowan Alexander "RJ" Barrett Jr. is a Canadian basketball player. He played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils and is a member of the Canadian national team.

Born in Toronto as the son of former basketball player Rowan Barrett, Barrett shone at St. Marcellinus Secondary School in Mississauga, Ontario before transferring to Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. He was a five-star recruit and the consensus top recruit in the 2018 class, earning Naismith Prep Player of the Year and Gatorade National Player of the Year accolades in his final high school season. He was ranked the top player in his class by all recruiting services and was the first player since LeBron James to sweep all major awards in high school and win the national championship. Barrett is expected to be a top pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

With the Canadian national under-19 team, Barrett was named MVP at the 2017 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup after leading his team to a gold medal. He debuted for the senior team during qualification for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

