Effortless Elegance: Introducing INDOCHINO Spring/Summer 2025

INDOCHINO redefines modern suiting with the launch of its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, a masterclass in effortless ease.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Rooted in the philosophy of Sprezzatura—effortless elegance—INDOCHINO's new Spring/Summer collection introduces a fresh take on tailoring, embracing fluid structure and a palette inspired by nature's quiet luxury. It's a testament to the idea that wearing a suit should feel as effortless as it looks – never stiff, always sophisticated.

Soft, earthy tones take center stage, with light sage, rich browns, vibrant terracotta, and airy creams offering a refined yet relaxed approach to warm-weather dressing. The collection celebrates movement, comfort, and contemporary craftsmanship, ensuring that every piece transitions seamlessly from office to off-duty.

"INDOCHINO continues to redefine the way today's generation suits up, and this season's collection is no different," says Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "The Spring/Summer collection is all about redefining what it means to wear a suit today—effortless, versatile, and refined. We've embraced fluid structure and nature-inspired tones to create pieces that move with you, proving that sophistication doesn't have to feel rigid."

Expanding on its commitment to customization, INDOCHINO also debuts the second installment of its celebrated shirting collection made with Liberty Fabrics. This latest offering introduces six new shirt styles, available in casual, camp, or dress silhouettes, allowing for a truly personalized approach to shirting.

With millennials now comprising 75% of the workforce, this collection embraces key trends set to dominate their sartorial landscape. Grid core, oversized silhouettes, and tonal tailoring take the lead, offering a modern wardrobe that effortlessly aligns with the new era of professional style.

The Spring/Summer 2025 collection is now available for made-to-measure appointments across INDOCHINO showrooms and online.

