INDOCHINO's Drew Green Honored with King Charles III's Coronation Medal

This prestigious recognition highlights Drew Green's outstanding contributions to Canadian business, along with the communities and people he has served.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - INDOCHINO is proud to announce that Drew Green, President and CEO, has been awarded the prestigious King Charles III's Coronation Medal by the government of Canada, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to business across the country, and abroad.

Drew Green is an experienced entrepreneur, award-winning CEO, and business leader with a strong focus on innovation and growth. Under his leadership, INDOCHINO has become one of the fastest-growing apparel brands of the past decade. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the company serves a global community of men and women, redefining the modern retail experience.

Recognized for his outstanding achievements, Drew Green has received numerous prestigious accolades throughout his career. He was previously named among the Top 40 Under 40 and honored as CEO of the Year. His accolades also include the Lifetime Innovation in Retail Award from academia, the Retailer of the Year award from Chain Store Age, and the esteemed Entrepreneur of the Year title from Ernst & Young.

Throughout his career, he has built and led companies that drive meaningful change while inspiring teams and customers alike. Drew Green has founded 15 Canadian companies and maintains investments in more than 100 private businesses and real estate assets across Canada and the Pacific Northwest. He is the Chairman and co-owner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League and serves on the board of his alma mater, York University. Committed to supporting student-athletes, Drew established The Drew Green Award at both York University and the University of British Columbia, providing annual scholarships for the past decade.

"I am deeply honored to receive this medal, which represents not just my work, but the collective efforts of all the incredible people I have had the privilege to work alongside, along with everything we have accomplished together," said Drew Green. "This recognition fuels my commitment to continue making a difference and reminds me how proud I am to be Canadian."

The medal was awarded as part of the celebrations marking the coronation of King Charles III, continuing the long-standing tradition of recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to Canadian society.

