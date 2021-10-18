NBA and Labatt Breweries of Canada Announce Multiyear Partnership Ahead of League's 75th Anniversary Season

The new deal is part of a broader partnership between Anheuser Busch and the NBA, which began last season by announcing Michelob Ultra as the official beer partner in the U.S. As one of Canada's fastest growing beers in the light beer category, Michelob ULTRA has always championed a well-balanced, fun and fitness infused lifestyle, and this new partnership comes as an effortless synergy between both brands.

"Michelob ULTRA is taking our commitment of encouraging Canadians to live fit and live fun to the next level by becoming the official beer partner of the NBA in Canada," said Mike Bascom, Senior Marketing Director, Michelob ULTRA Canada. "Basketball lives at the intersection of athletics, culture and entertainment, and we're excited to bring our fit and fun spin to basketball fans across the country, beginning with our immersive billboards to backboards programming in select cities."

To tip off this new partnership and honour the NBA's 75th Anniversary season, Michelob ULTRA worked with renowned shooting coach extraordinaire, Chris Matthews, to kick things off with a gravity-defying shot atop Canada's tallest, completed flat top building – Scotia Plaza – set in front of the Toronto skyline.

"We're excited to extend the NBA's partnership with Michelob ULTRA to Canada and provide new and creative opportunities for fans across the country to celebrate our landmark 75th Anniversary Season," said NBA Canada Managing Director Leah MacNab. "Michelob ULTRA shares our commitment to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle and through this partnership we look forward to creating collaborative content to excite fans of both brands."

To celebrate the return of NBA basketball in Canada and help amplify the partnership, Michelob ULTRA is transforming billboards into larger-than-life backboards. Additionally, Michelob ULTRA and the NBA in Canada are encouraging Canadians of legal drinking age to share their best baskets on any hoop on social using #GetBuckets, and following and tagging @MichelobULTRACA for a chance to earn some NBA gear.* For more information, be sure to follow Michelob ULTRA Canada on Twitter and Instagram .

*Open October 18 for all provinces excl. Quebec. Open October 25 for residents of Quebec as well.

About Michelob ULTRA Canada

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is one of the fastest growing beer brands in Canada. With 90 calories, 3g carbs and no artificial flavours or colours, it is an exceptional light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Labatt Breweries commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always enjoy, and sweat, responsibly.

ABOUT THE NBA:

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) also jointly operate the Basketball Africa League (BAL). The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2020-21 season featured 107 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.9 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

