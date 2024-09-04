Navigating the 2024 U.S. Election: Challenges, Strategies and Restoring Public Trust

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - In a time of deepening political polarization, with audiences increasingly gravitating toward their preferred news outlets, journalists must cover what may be one of the most crucial elections in history. On Wednesday, September 18, the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) will bring together a panel of leading journalists to examine the unique challenges covering the 2024 U.S. presidential election and the opportunities for reporters and news organizations to evolve their political coverage, fulfill their responsibilities within democracy and restore public trust.

What strategies have worked in the past and what new approaches can journalists and their newsrooms adopt in these increasingly challenging times?

This free virtual event, "Covering History's Most Important Election," features Ali Velshi, Chief Correspondent, MSNBC, Kadia Goba, politics reporter at Semafor and Jackson Proskow, Washington Bureau Chief, Global News. The Globe and Mail's foreign editor, Angela Murphy, will moderate.

"Quality journalism is essential in a polarized environment, especially during pivotal moments like the 2024 U.S. presidential election," says Natalie Turvey, CJF President and Executive Director. "This election presents unprecedented challenges but also underscores the critical role that the media plays in upholding truth, transparency, and democracy. This discussion is not just about covering an election; it's about safeguarding the principles that underpin democracy and core values of journalism. We are honoured to have such distinguished journalists join us for this panel, sharing their expertise and insights to ensure the public remains informed during these complex times."

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks Live program that explores pressing journalistic issues.

DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

