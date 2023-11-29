DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - CANSO has today announced NAV CANADA as the recipient of the CANSO Global Safety Achievement Award 2023. The award recognises the individuals, teams, or companies that have made a significant contribution to aviation safety in the past 12 months.

CANSO (CNW Group/NAV CANADA)

The award went to the Fatigue Risk Management Application Development Team at NAV CANADA. The NAV CANADA Fatigue Risk Management PowerBi App integrates three reports – Fatigue Risk, Fatigue Limit Exceedance, and Fatigue Review – to support the organisation's Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS). This leading-edge, innovative app allows NAV CANADA to proactively manage fatigue and monitor fatigue limit exceedance for over 2,000 operational employees over five time zones located at more than a hundred units. It also supports investigations into safety events where fatigue may be a contributing factor. This data-driven approach provides better information to internal stakeholders, including unions, to collaboratively identify mitigations.

As Osman Saafan, Chair of the CANSO Safety Standing Committee commented: "Amidst the impressive array of nominations, we are grateful to recognise the NAV CANADA Fatigue Risk Management PowerBi App as a standout. Given the contemporary emphasis on global safety, this initiative has emerged as a leading initiative and an innovative solution."

"Congratulations to the NAV CANADA team for their outstanding achievement. Safety in aviation demands continuous dedication, and it's heartening to witness the global community's unwavering commitment to our shared mission. Each nominee, with their expertise and creativity, contributes significantly to elevating safety standards in aviation. I commend all participants for their inspiring work, underscoring the collective effort to ensure safety is a daily reality in our industry."

"We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our team for developing our Fatigue Risk Management PowerBi App and are honoured that their efforts were recognised by receiving the CANSO Global Safety Achievement award," said Ray Bohn, President and CEO, NAV CANADA. "In line with its strategic direction and working closely with our dedicated employees, NAV CANADA is committed to ensuring our people are ready for the critical work of keeping Canada's skies safe. Using the available data, NAV CANADA is able to create, monitor, and evolve fatigue limits based on fatigue science and the industry's best practices."

The winner was announced during the CANSO Global Safety Achievement Conference 2023 Gala Dinner on November 28, hosted by AirNav Ireland in Dublin, Ireland.

NOTES FOR EDITORS

About CANSO

CANSO – The Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation – is the global voice of the air traffic management (ATM) industry and is shaping our future skies. Our members support over 90% of the world's air traffic and include air navigation service providers, airspace users and operators, manufacturers and aviation industry suppliers. We raise the bar on global ATM performance by connecting the industry to share knowledge, expertise, and innovation.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record and technology innovation.

