OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA has become the first Air Navigation Service Provider worldwide to sign an agreement with Santa Claus to provide priority status on the night of December 24th to 25th for safe, orderly and expeditious gift delivery.

NAV CANADA commits to provide top-notch, up-to-date technologies, advanced communication systems and modern carrot-efficient approaches to facilitate this high-speed flight serving millions of destinations.

Based on this agreement, Santa Claus has implemented an ADS-B antenna to his sleigh and now complies with the Canadian ADS-B mandate which will ensure safe deliveries, especially from the North Pole. Rudolph, when reached for comment, said, "We're all aware that my nose guides the sleigh, but it's nice to know the folks at NAV CANADA support our operation with this great technology. I oversaw installation of the two-way antenna myself – and if anyone's an expert on navigation, it's me."

"We are glad to reach this historic agreement with Santa Claus. Our main priority is always safety, and we use every tool at hand across Canada's seven Flight Information Regions to keep Santa's precious cargo safe, from coast to coast to coast," said Raymond G. Bohn, President and CEO, NAV CANADA. "Canadian children who have been very good deserve to receive their gifts in a timely fashion."

This is the first time in history that NAV CANADA and Santa Claus have reached a formal agreement.

NAV CANADA wishes Santa, Rudolph and the whole team a safe and joyful night.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

For further information: Media Relations, [email protected]; Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226