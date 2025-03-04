OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA proudly announced today that it has been named one of NCR's (National Capital Region) top employers for 2025.

This prestigious recognition from the Career Directory underscores the organization's leadership in fostering an exceptional workplace and delivering progressive programs that support employees' growth, well-being, and success.

Having previously secured a place on this distinguished list for five consecutive years from 2014 to 2019, NAV CANADA's return to the ranking reaffirms its steadfast commitment to cultivating a positive workplace culture. This achievement reflects the organization's ongoing dedication to attracting, developing, and retaining top talent while fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment.

The organization has implemented a range of initiatives designed to support its workforce, including a NAV CANADA Bravo Recognition Program for celebrating employee contributions and achievements and Wellness Programs to prioritize overall employee well-being. Additionally, NAV CANADA implemented a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Strategy to foster an inclusive workplace culture.

"By championing our values, we aim to build a workplace where everyone can bring their best selves to work each day," says Diana Kelly VP & Chief Human Resources Officer at NAV CANADA. "NAV CANADA is committed to supporting its employees by fostering a culture of care and creating a safe environment where they feel respected, heard and empowered to thrive both personally and professionally."

Looking forward, NAV CANADA remains committed to attracting and retaining top talent. As part of this effort, the organization has been included in the Top Employers Careers Directory, providing prospective candidates with greater insight into the workplace culture, values, and benefits that make NAV CANADA an employer of choice.

To learn more about why NAV CANADA was selected as one of the NCR's Top Employers for 2025, visit link.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

For further information, please contact: Media Relations, [email protected], Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226