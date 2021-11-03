The proposed changes will introduce a modern arrival procedure known as Required Navigation Performance Authorization Required (RNP AR) for two runway ends at Toronto Pearson, Canada's busiest airport. This will be supported by a new International Civil Aviation Organization standard known as Established on RNP-AR (EoR).

RNP AR provides the opportunity to design shorter, more direct routes, enabling aircraft to turn towards the airport sooner, while the new standard supports safe and efficient integration of traffic in a busy parallel runway environment. If implemented, this will be the largest deployment of the EoR standard at a major international airport to date.

This proposal will support the industry's sustainability efforts— with regard to both noise and emissions—by significantly reducing GHGs and the overflight of residential areas. It is estimated that the deployment of RNP-AR will result in GHG avoidance of 178,000,000 kilograms over 10 years. That's equivalent to taking approximately 44,000 cars off the road permanently.

"The aviation industry continues to examine ways to reduce its environmental footprint, from sustainable fuels and alternative energy sources, to improvements in aircraft technology and ground equipment, and modern, more efficient flight procedures," said Raymond Bohn, President and CEO, NAV CANADA. "The reductions in GHGs and noise impacts, coupled with fuel costs savings for our airline customers, are notable and supportive of an environmentally responsible recovery from COVID-19."

"Our sector's successful recovery post-pandemic depends on continuing to find innovative ways to operate in an efficient and environmentally sustainable way," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, GTAA. "It is incumbent on us to build back better, not only for the entire travel and tourism ecosystem, but also for future generations of travellers, employees and our neighbouring communities."

NAV CANADA and the GTAA have a notable history of pursuing noise mitigation efforts in collaboration with the communities around the airport and remain committed to working with neighbours to ensure that noise management remains a part of the conversation as the aviation industry recovers.

Residents are invited to visit www.navcanada.ca/YZRNP to learn more about the RNP-AR proposal, register for upcoming online public briefings, or provide feedback.

Public consultation will run until December 17, 2021.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for four years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

