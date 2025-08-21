OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA today announced that Micheline Pion will join NAV CANADA on October 6, 2025 and will assume the position of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8, 2026. Ms. Pion will replace Donna Mathieu who will be retiring as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on January 7, 2026.

Ms. Pion is a highly accomplished executive with over 20 years of progressive experience in finance, strategy, and business transformation. She has held several senior leadership positions across the energy and resources sectors, most recently serving as General Manager, Business Development at Rio Tinto Aluminium, where she supported the development and execution of a global growth strategy. Prior to this, she served as CFO of Evolugen - Brookfield Renewable, where she was responsible for financial oversight, leading strategic financial planning, capital markets, investor relations, regulatory compliance, and risk management.

"I am very pleased to welcome Micheline to NAV CANADA. This is a critical leadership role as we continue to strengthen our financial sustainability and deliver value to our stakeholders. Micheline's deep expertise in financial strategy will be invaluable, particularly as we navigate the complexities of our strategic direction and maintain a strong, transparent approach to financial stewardship," said Mark Cooper, President and CEO.

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation.

