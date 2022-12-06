OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA, in collaboration with Vancouver Airport Authority, has launched a public consultation on a proposal for airspace modernization surrounding Vancouver International Airport (YVR). The consultations will be an opportunity for the public to get information about the proposed changes and to provide their feedback on the NAV CANADA proposal.

NAV CANADA is proposing changes to approach procedures at YVR including the addition of new satellite-based procedures, known as Required Navigation Performance Authorization Required (RNP AR), and changes to existing arrival routes and procedures.

RNP AR is designed to provide aircraft with shorter, more direct routes on approach to YVR and is supported by a new International Civil Aviation Organization separation standard. This allows an aircraft's flight management system and satellite positioning to fly a precise three-dimensional path, which is safe, efficient, and predictable.

These more efficient arrival procedures will reduce an aircraft's flight time resulting in reduced greenhouse gas emissions and some avoidance of residentially populated areas. In some cases, aircraft arriving using the proposed RNP AR approach procedures from certain directions are estimated to overfly as many as 61,000 fewer people.

"The public consultations on the proposed airspace modernization for YVR is essential to the implementation of RNP AR, which will not only support environmental sustainability and reduce overflight of some residential areas but will also help meet future demand for air travel by improving operations at YVR," said Terry Cruse, General Manager, Vancouver Flight Information Region, NAV CANADA.

"Proposed enhancements to the airspace around YVR will contribute to both operational efficiency and environmental sustainability at the airport, which will benefit travellers and our neighbouring communities," said Mike McNaney, VP & Chief External Affairs Officer at Vancouver Airport Authority. "We look forward to the outcomes of this consultation and advancing this important work in collaboration with NAV CANADA."

Public consultations will run from December 6, 2022, to February 3, 2023. This will include in-person, drop-in open house engagement sessions and online information sessions for those who cannot attend in person. To find out where and when these consultations will take place or to submit a question or to give feedback please visit www.navcanada.ca/VAMP.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace. The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

About YVR

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is a diverse global hub that connects people, cargo, data, and ideas and serves as a platform for our community to come together and thrive. We are motivated by supporting regional economic development and making a positive difference in the lives of British Columbians. We do this with a focus on serving our passengers, partners, workers, and community through digital modernization, climate leadership, reconciliation, and financial sustainability.

YVR Media Relations: 604-880-9815

[email protected]

SOURCE NAV CANADA

For further information: Brian Boudreau, Manager, Media Relations, Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226, [email protected]