NAV CANADA inaugurates construction of the new Victoria Airport Control Tower

OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA and the Victoria Airport Authority, today held a groundbreaking event for the construction of the new Victoria Airport Control Tower.

The event took place at the new construction site, located near the Airside Operations Centre, with representatives from NAV CANADA, the Airport Authority, as well as from municipal government and industry, following the fall 2022 announcement for the construction of the new Tower.

"NAV CANADA is consistently working to update its essential infrastructure. The new tower will enhance service delivery with improved control tower sight lines over the airfield," says Raymond Bohn, President and CEO, NAV CANADA. "Additionally, to support our net-zero goals by 2050, we are adopting comprehensive strategies to ensure the sustainability of our new facilities".

Designed in collaboration with the Victoria Airport Authority, NAV CANADA's first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified Tower will be powered by green power from BC Hydro to operate with zero GHG emissions, aside from its emergency power generator.

The focus on sustainability doesn't end with the building itself. NAV CANADA is taking a step further by incorporating indigenous bushes, natural grasses, and wildflowers to restore Garry Oak Meadow in the tower's landscaping, which is one of the most endangered ecosystems in Canada. To minimize the attraction of birds for aviation safety reasons, only plants that do not yield fruits or berries have been selected as part of the landscaping project. The control tower property will also feature permeable pavers in the parking area, which allow water to soak through them to minimize ground water run-off and reduce the risk of flooding.

"The services that NAV CANADA provides for the complex airspace in our region is essential for the safe operation of the Victoria International Airport (YYJ) and this investment will enhance air navigational services for years to come," says Elizabeth M. Brown, VAA President and CEO. "This new state-of-the-art facility will not only improve aviation safety and efficiency but will also highlight the many ways thoughtful and sustainable design can be employed in non-traditional developments and facilities that serve unique functions. The various design elements that have been incorporated align with many of the goals in YYJ's Sustainability Plan and we look forward to seeing the building in operation."

The Construction of the new Victoria Tower begins in spring 2024 and it is expected to be completed by 2027. The tower will have a total height of 27.7m and a total gross floor area of 791.4 square meters.

About VAA

Victoria International Airport (YYJ) is the 11th busiest airport in Canada and has been rated one of the top ten most-loved airports in the world by CNN Travel. Winner of the Best Regional Airport in North America award by Airports Council International in 2012, 2014, and 2020, YYJ provides a safe, secure, sustainable, and efficient airport that creates prosperity for our region by connecting Greater Victoria with the world. Victoria Airport Authority has managed the operations at YYJ on behalf of the surrounding communities since April 1, 1997.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

For further information: Please contact: Media Relations, [email protected], Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226