OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA announced today that thanks to its alert team and an unconventional but brilliant lighting solution, Santa Claus is ready to depart safely from the North Pole Airport, ensuring the safe, orderly and expeditious delivery of gifts.

The situation got complicated when the Green Grunch, in an act of holiday mischief, stole the runway lights from the North Pole International Airport. With visibility reduced to zero due to snow, Christmas deliveries were at risk.

Fortunately, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, with his glowing nose so bright, joined a team of dedicated technical experts at NAV CANADA to restore the lighting system in time for Santa's takeoff.

"This could have been a Christmas-trophe!" said Santa Claus, speaking from his sleigh. "But thanks to NAV CANADA's brilliant team and Rudolph's reliable red nose, we're back on schedule. I can't thank the team working across the country over the holidays enough!"



Rudolph, who is now an honorary NAV CANADA technologist, said: "I'm always ready to give a nose in times of need. The team at NAV CANADA was so efficient. I might even consider a career in this organization, if they have carrots in the lunchroom."



Mark Cooper, NAV CANADA's President and CEO commented on this collaboration between the company and Santa's team: "Our people take pride in ensuring the safety and efficiency of all air travelers, and the priority colourful packages being delivered by Santa Claus. You better watch out, Santa is coming to town!"

At publication time, the Green Grunch was seen taking his shoes off, which were apparently too tight. As the holiday spirit washed over him, he was heard saying to himself "what I did was not right, what if Santa's all right?"

The Nort Pole District Chief of Police, an elf that only goes by "Gingerbread", said that while the Grunch's new predisposition earned him a cup of hot cocoa, charges would still be laid.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation.

