OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA has been closely monitoring air traffic forecasts and is taking the necessary steps to ensure it has appropriate staffing to support the aviation industry recovery. Today, NAV CANADA has cancelled surplus notices to 41 air traffic controllers in area control centres in Gander, Moncton, Montreal and Edmonton. These air traffic controllers will remain on the job to provide vital air navigation services as the aviation industry begins its recovery.

"We are proactively taking this action to support our customers as they shift their focus to recovery. NAV CANADA remains ready and able to ensure the continued safety of Canada's airspace as demand for air navigation services grows," said Ray Bohn, President and CEO.

From the onset of the pandemic, NAV CANADA has been working to support safe operations and ensure the long-term sustainability of the Company. NAV CANADA's workforce planning processes include multiple sources of information, including air traffic forecasts, which are designed to ensure that operations have the required resources to safely manage traffic throughout the pandemic, industry recovery and beyond.



"NAV CANADA will play a pivotal role in the sector's recovery and remains committed to protecting the safety of the travelling public now and in the future," added Bohn.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

