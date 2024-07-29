NAV CANADA Announces Retirement of President and CEO

OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA today announced the retirement of Raymond G. Bohn as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company effective October 31st, 2024.

Raymond Bohn has held the position since February 2021 and led the company through a period of considerable challenge. He served NAV CANADA for over 24 years, having delivered transformational changes in various leadership positions throughout the company.

"I want to thank Ray for his innumerable contributions to NAV CANADA over the years, especially in managing the many issues that arose during the pandemic and its aftermath", said Board Chair Michelle Savoy. "He has positioned the company well for future success."

The Board of Directors will oversee a comprehensive search process to identify Bohn's successor. Bohn will continue in his role and support the Board in this transition until his retirement date.

"The Board, the Executive Management Committee, and all employees wish him well in his retirement," said Savoy.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

For further information, please contact: Media Relations, [email protected]; Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226