OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA today announced the appointment of Mark Cooper as President & CEO, effective December 2, 2024.

Mr. Cooper has 25 years of experience in aviation and has been instrumental in the evolution of NAV CANADA's Strategic Direction since joining NAV CANADA in 2019 as Vice President & Chief Technology and Information Officer.

"The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Cooper as the next leader of NAV CANADA. He brings a proven track record of innovation, supporting operational excellence, and visionary leadership. We are confident Mark's expertise will guide NAV CANADA through its next chapter and reinforce our commitment to providing value to stakeholders through enhanced safety, efficiency, resiliency, and sustainable growth," said Michelle Savoy, Chair of the Board of Directors of NAV CANADA.

Mark's appointment follows the previously announced retirement of Raymond G. Bohn, as President and CEO.

"We thank Ray for his exceptional leadership at NAV CANADA, steering the company through challenges, and delivering on key initiatives. His dedication and vision have laid a strong foundation for the future".

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace. The company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation.

